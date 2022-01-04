ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli study finds fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold – PM Bennett

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine...

Related
The Jewish Press

Bennett: Fourth Vaccine Dose Approved for Senior Citizens, Medical Workers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced to reporters in a live broadcast Sunday that the Health Ministry has approved a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine for all Israelis age 60 and above, and for medical workers. “The Omicron wave is here,” he said, warning that it could peak at as...
pharmacytimes.com

Booster Dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Significantly Increases Levels of Antibodies Against Omicron Variant

The study analyzed blood samples taken from individuals infected with COVID-19, those who had been vaccinated with a 2-dose schedule and a third booster dose, and those who had reported previous infection from other COVID-19 variants of concern. ChAdOx1-S (Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca) significantly increased levels of antibodies against the omicron SARS-CoV-2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibody#Covid 19 Vaccine#Jerusalem#Israeli#Reuters
UK records 179,756 new COVID cases, 231 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)
Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 68,413 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Thursday, amid surging infections due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. It also recorded 156 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the...
Britain reports human case of avian flu, no onward transmission

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday there had been a confirmed human case of avian flu in southwest England, adding that the person had been in close contact with infected birds and there was no evidence of onward transmission. “The person acquired the...
Italy reports 157 coronavirus deaths, 155,659 cases on Sunday

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 157 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday down from 184 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 155,659 from 197,552. Italy has registered 139,038 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
AFP

Israel will see 2-4 million Covid infections in current wave: PM

Israel could see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected by coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as testing facilities nationwide buckled. "Data presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here, in Israel, between two to four million citizens in total will be infected during this current wave," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account. A country of just 9.4 million, Israel has seen infections nearly quadruple over the past week compared to the previous one. The health ministry reported 17,518 new infections on Saturday. A lack of testing sites created huge pressure on the existent ones, causing the government to revise its testing policy and as of Friday designate the PCR tests, the most accurate, only for people at risk and over 60.
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
U.S. Forces in Japan to impose stronger measures against COVID infections

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. Forces in Japan (USFJ) on Thursday said they have introduced stricter measures to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases that have raised concerns that cases may spread to communities around military facilities in the country. The USFJ is “establishing more stringent mitigation measures in a...
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
South Africa should step up COVID-19 vaccinations, President Ramaphosa says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa should step up COVID-19 vaccinations, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday, urging members of his governing African National Congress (ANC) party to fight vaccine hesitancy in communities. Nearly 40% of South Africa’s adult population has been fully vaccinated, higher than in many other African...
Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

TOKYO (Reuters) – New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11. COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.
