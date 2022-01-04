ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: What’s next after resignation of Sudan’s PM?

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 3 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation has plunged the country’s...

www.leadertimes.com

wibqam.com

Sudan’s Hamdok resigns as prime minister

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday he was resigning, less than two months after being reinstated as part of an political agreement with the military. In a televised speech, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to come to a new agreement for Sudan’s...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan's PM resigns as deadly crackdown on protesters goes on

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, more than two months after a coup and following another deadly crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control. They demand justice for those killed since the coup as well as the more than 250 who died during months of mass protests that paved the way for the toppling of Bashir.
WORLD
hot96.com

Explainer-Sudan’s political transition in the balance

(Reuters) – Sudan’s Abdalla Hamdok has resigned as prime minister, six weeks after returning to his post following a military coup in October. The move deepens uncertainty around Sudan’s political future and a transition towards elections since the 2019 downfall of long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir. WHY DID...
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities on Tuesday in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in several locations...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced his resignation amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule. Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition. The October coup had upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after a popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. On Sunday, prior to his resignation, Sudanese security forces violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, in the latest demonstrations. A medical group said at least two people were killed.
WORLD
Shore News Network

U.S. urges civilian rule after Sudan’s PM quits

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United States has urged Sudanese leaders to ensure civilian rule and end violence against anti-military protesters after Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister, throwing a transition towards elections deeper into uncertainty. Hamdok, an economist and former United Nations official widely respected abroad, had served as...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

Sudan PM’s Resignation Leaves Military in a Bind as Protests Rage on

The resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok leaves Sudan’s military with the difficult task of trying to find a replacement with broad domestic and international support. Why it matters: Hamdok’s long-awaited resignation came amid a months-long political crisis that is nowhere near over. The U.S. and other international actors...
WORLD
The Independent

US says Horn of Africa envoy stepping down 'in coming days'

The U.S. State Department says its special envoy to the Horn of Africa will end his appointment “in the coming days” after a year marked by deadly crises in Ethiopia and Sudan Envoy Jeffrey Feltman plans to step down shortly after his current visit to Ethiopia, where more than a year of war in the country’s Tigray region has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people.Ambassador David Satterfield, a veteran diplomat who most recently served as U.S. ambassador to Turkey, will succeed Feltman, a Thursday statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Turkey is one of a...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Three killed in Sudan as thousands protest against military

Sudanese security forces shot dead three protesters on Thursday during the latest mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule after a coup, medics said. Demonstrators remain undeterred by the risks, which on November 17 saw 15 protesters shot dead in the bloodiest day so far.
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: What's behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan

MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. The outburst of instability is causing significant concern in Kazakhstan's two powerful neighbors: Russia and China. The country sells most of its oil exports to China and is a key strategic ally of Moscow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup. In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added. Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and...
PROTESTS
AFP

US envoy to explore peace prospects in Ethiopia

A US envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week to encourage talks to end more than a year of war in the wake of a rebel withdrawal, the State Department said Tuesday. The trip comes after the United States angered Ethiopia by removing trading privileges for the longtime ally due to human rights concerns during the war.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Kazakhstan president asks Russia for troops to quash popular uprising

Claiming that “terrorists” were overrunning strategic facilities across Kazakhstan, Tokayev claimed that allied military help needed to quell actions of “terrorist bands.”. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for military “assistance” to suppress popular uprising sweeping through the...
WORLD
mix929.com

Kazakh president seeks help from Russia-led security bloc

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had appealed to a Russia-led security bloc to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming what he called a “terrorist threat”. Tokayev made a second televised speech in the space of a few hours as the Central Asian...
WORLD
AFP

Kazakhstan regime nearing end in 'revolution': dissident leader

The regime that has ruled Kazakhstan since the fall of the Soviet Union is nearing its end in a popular revolution where people have for the first time unified to express their anger, a France-based opposition leader said on Thursday. Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former energy minister and bank chairman wanted in his home country on a range of charges, in an interview with AFP also described a Russian-led military intervention as an "occupation" and urged Kazakhs to stand up to the foreign forces. Kazakhstan, often seen as the most stable state in Central Asia under its first post-Soviet President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been riven by its most serious protests that have left dozens dead and hundreds detained. "I think the regime is at its end. It is only a question now of how long," Ablyazov, who leads the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (QDT) party and has vociferously encouraged the protests through his social media channels, told AFP in Paris.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia-led troops to be sent to Kazakhstan amid deadly unrest as president calls protesters ‘terrorists’

A Russia-led military alliance has announced it will deploy “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that erupted over the price of fuel.A number of the protesters forced their way into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, and set both on fire, according to Russian news agency Tass on Wednesday.Eight police officers and national guard members have been killed, and more than 300 were injured, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said. No figures on civilian casualties have been released.Officers have deployed water cannon in...
PROTESTS

