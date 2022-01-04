ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli study finds fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold – PM Bennett

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine...

Vaccines company Valneva sticks to goal of COVID vaccine approvals in Q1

PARIS (Reuters) – Speciality vaccines company Valneva said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. “We continue to believe that our inactivated vaccine candidate could be an...
UK records 179,756 new COVID cases, 231 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)
India’s new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million. Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala’s updated death toll of 423, lifting...
Bennett: Fourth Vaccine Dose Approved for Senior Citizens, Medical Workers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced to reporters in a live broadcast Sunday that the Health Ministry has approved a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine for all Israelis age 60 and above, and for medical workers. “The Omicron wave is here,” he said, warning that it could peak at as...
Booster Dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Significantly Increases Levels of Antibodies Against Omicron Variant

The study analyzed blood samples taken from individuals infected with COVID-19, those who had been vaccinated with a 2-dose schedule and a third booster dose, and those who had reported previous infection from other COVID-19 variants of concern. ChAdOx1-S (Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca) significantly increased levels of antibodies against the omicron SARS-CoV-2...
Israel will see 2-4 million Covid infections in current wave: PM

Israel could see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected by coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as testing facilities nationwide buckled. "Data presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here, in Israel, between two to four million citizens in total will be infected during this current wave," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account. A country of just 9.4 million, Israel has seen infections nearly quadruple over the past week compared to the previous one. The health ministry reported 17,518 new infections on Saturday. A lack of testing sites created huge pressure on the existent ones, causing the government to revise its testing policy and as of Friday designate the PCR tests, the most accurate, only for people at risk and over 60.
Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Wednesday reported 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, the country’s highest daily spike since Oct. 10. That brought the Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases to date to 2.87 million, with its death toll climbing by 58 to 51,662, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.
Australia’s most populous state to reinstate some COVID-19 curbs – report

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales state, home to Sydney and a third of Australia’s 25 million population, will reinstate restrictions including shutting nightclubs and cancelling non-urgent surgeries because of record coronavirus infections, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday. The measures are expected to be...
Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
UK’s Johnson will ‘continue on same path’ in tackling COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the right measures were in place to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant given the high levels of vaccination in the country. “The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with...
