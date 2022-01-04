ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Kreutzmann no longer playing at Mexico festival due to heart condition

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Bill Kreutzmann no longer playing at Mexico festival due...

www.corydontimes.com

94.3 Jack FM

Dead & Company cancel Playing in the Sand festival due to COVID spike

Dead & Company won’t be playing in the Mexican sand after all this month, as the band has just announced that it’s called off its entire two-weekend Playing in the Sand destination festival. The news of the cancellation comes after drummer Bill Kreutzmann dropped out of the event...
PUBLIC HEALTH
940wfaw.com

Dead Drummer Bill Kreutzmann Sidelined By Heart Ailment

The Dead & Company will perform its upcoming “Playing In The Sand” concerts in Mexico without co-founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who's dealing with heart issues. The shows run in Cancun, Mexico on January 7th, 8th, 10th and again on the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th. Drummer Jay Lane, who sat in for Kreutzmann last fall, will be behind the kit once again with Mickey Hart.
ROCK MUSIC
JamBase

Bill Kreutzmann Out For Dead & Company’s Playing In The Sand 2022

Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann has been ordered by his doctor to sit out the band’s Playing In The Sand 2022 destination events in Mexico. Kreutzmann revealed the news in a note on his social feeds ahead of Dead & Company’s performances at Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancun, Mexico January 7 – 10 and 13 – 16.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Bill Kreutzmann To Miss Playing In The Sand 2022 Per Doctor’s Orders

Bill Kreutzmann will miss both weekends of Playing in the Sand due to orders from his doctor. The two-weekend Dead & Company destination event is set to take place at Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico January 7th–10th and 13th–16th. “Playing in the Sand has become my favorite...
MUSIC
