ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

26 Restaurants That Serve Mocktails In Western New York

By Kadie Daye
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's Dry January, and a lot of people in Western New York are on the sober kick to start off the new year. First of all, congratulations. As someone who gave up alcohol five months ago, I get it. It's...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Oldest Restaurants in America

The restaurant business is a tough one, and the COVID-19 pandemic has all but destroyed it. Even before closures became mandatory, restaurants came and went with regularity. Statistics on restaurant failure rates vary widely. One estimate suggests that up to 90% of independent eating places close within their first year of operation.   Unmanageable rent increases, […]
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
101.5 WPDH

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Need In New York State

There's no doubt that New York State has some great food. From Western New York (Buffalo) to New York City, the local food spots across the state are incredible and it's what helps sets New York apart from other states around the country. When it comes to national food chains,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 40 Pizza Places In Western New York [LIST]

There is no doubt in my mind that Buffalo is one of the best cities in the world for pizza. It should be in the running for the pizza capital of America, just for the sheer number of pizzerias per capita, compared to other pizza-crazy cities *New York City, Chicago, Detroit).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Thank You Letter To Drivers In Western New York

If you have been behind a wheel of a car, truck, semi, or any other vehicle in Western New York over the past year, I want to say Thank You!. This past June, my son Avry turned 16 and like all 16-year-olds in New York, he wanted to go get his permit on his birthday. So for the past six months, I have had a chance to right shot-gun with my son as he learns how to drive on the roads in Western New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baltimoremagazine.com

Five Local Takeout Items That Prove To-Go Fare is Still Hot

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that you can take it with you. When you just don’t feel comfortable eating inside a restaurant, getting food to go is no longer a matter of last resort. While plenty of joints have long run a brisk carryout and delivery business, other restaurants have gotten into the game as a way of broadening their business models.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Alcohol#Yelp#Beer#Food Drink
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Drive Around Western New York Will Be Nasty Today

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of Western New York and that will cause some issues for people traveling today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties today from 8 am until 6 pm.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow Record Will Be Shattered In Western New York

***UPDATE - A new record has been set at 15 inches of snow at the Buffalo Airport**. We will continue to update the totals as the snow continues to fall. Near-record Snow has already fallen across Western New York as a narrow band of Lake Effect snow-covered Downtown Buffalo. The...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Smallest Town In Western New York On The Brink of Ghost Town Status?

I have no idea what it's like to be from a super small town. You know, the kind of town that people have never heard of or you drive by and didn't even know it was there. My fiancee is from Holley, NY, which has an estimated population of just under 1,700...that's definitely a small town. But there are even smaller towns in Western New York and the smallest has an estimated population under 60 people and at one point, had a population of just 38 people. That town is Red House, New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 5 Best Bottled Wing Sauces in Western New York

When you're short on time, or just don't feel like making it, these bottled wing sauces will do the trick. It’s no secret that Buffalonians and Western New Yorkers LOVE their chicken wings. It’s also no secret that the sauce is what makes the wings. Now, in a perfect world, you make your own sauce. The thing is there are times where you need some of that spicey goodness and just don’t have time to whip up a batch of your own secret recipe.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Diner Proves Buffalo Is The City of Good Neighbors

Everyone refers to Buffalo, NY as “The City of Good Neighbors,” and this place will show you why. Western New York has a LOT of diners. What's amazing too is how many things each one of them offers on their menus. Sure, the usual breakfast staples, burgers, and pies can all be found in them. It doesn't end there, though. Do you want wings? Yup. Pizza? Of course. Beef on 'Weck? Duh. How about a taco? Seriously... yes!
Source of the Spring

Donut Run’s Boston Cream Donut Recognized by Thrillist

The Boston cream donut from Donut Run in Old Takoma has been mentioned as one of Thrillist’s “best dishes we ate this year in Washington DC“:. Another year, another new favorite spot to wait in line. All year long, Donut Run had Washingtonians spilling out of its bright pink building in Takoma in lines for the spot’s epic lineup of vegan donuts. Chances are if you’ve waited outside of Donut Run to get your fix of morning confections, it’s been hard not to make it a weekly affair. The donuts from husband-and-wife duo Shawn Petersen and Nicole Dao are habit-forming—but you’ll quickly forget about the early wakeups and trips out to Takoma upon first bite. The shop’s ever-rotating slate of vegan donuts includes classics as well as more inventive flavors, but one of the real standouts is the Boston cream. The airy donut and rich chocolate frosting on top are enough to cement its spot as a favorite, but consider that the creamy custard inside is vegan, and you’ll be sold.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Winter Beers Brewed in Western New York

Winter in Buffalo is made a lot better by some incredible local breweries making tasty winter beers. Our winters are cold and snowy. That's not breaking news. Now, is it as bad as the national media say it is? No not even close. Unless you live in the Southern Tier where mother nature decides every winter to plop every inch of snow. Hey, good for Kissing Bridge and the lot.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy