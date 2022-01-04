ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Trade Destinations for Montreal Canadiens Defenseman Ben Chiarot

By Lyle Richardson
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

It's only been six months since the Montreal Canadiens were playing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, but it probably feels like six years for the floundering club and their fans. Entering the first full week of 2022, the Canadiens sit second-last in the overall standings with just seven wins and...

bleacherreport.com

#BREAKING Trade Between The Blackhawks and Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks and interim general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Wednesday. Chicago has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forward Alex Nylander is headed to Pittsburgh in the trade. Nylander was acquired by former general manager Stan Bowman and was one of his many "project...
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
