Even if KC loses to Denver on Saturday, the Titans aren’t likely to lose to the Texans. Take this week and rest as many impact players as possible and really just get through this nonsense game with Cleveland. Obviously, taking this route you ensure that Burrow goes into the playoffs healthy. You can also rest guys like Mixon, Chase, Williams, Hendrickson, Reader, Wilson, Chido, etc. while giving our backup QB reps and get some guys like Shelvin on the field. All that really matters this week is that we come out as close to full strength as possible.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO