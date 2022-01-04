ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention Cardinals

By Radford Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to COVID-related issues within The Clinton School District wrestling program, practice will be canceled today...

Mesabi Tribune

Pioneers overpower Cardinals

HIBBING — The Northland Community College women’s basketball team has had some tough losses recently, so Pioneer coach Shannon Nelson wanted to see her team break into the win column. Northland cured some of its ills against Hibbing Community College, starting fast then cruising to a 67-25 victory over the Cardinals in an MCAC Northern Division contest Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium. The game gave the Pioneers a chance to...
HIBBING, MN
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Dari Nowkhah: Stetson Bennett Can Lead UGA to National Title

Monday Georgia takes on Alabama in a rematch of the SEC title game, as the two college football powers will face-off for the national championship, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Tide routed Georgia 41-24 back in December to clinch their spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff. Both teams earned impressive wins in the semifinals, as Bama took down Cincinnati 27-6, and Georgia made quick work of Michigan 34-11, setting up the rematch. The biggest question entering Monday's game, is can QB Stetson Bennett IV lead Georgia to that elusive championship? The Bulldogs haven't won a national title since the 1981 season when Herschel Walker carried the team all the way. To help answer that question, Dari Nowkhah, SEC Network host joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and had this to say:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hartford Courant

Conard bests Avon, stays undefeated

Both squads were affected by illness, but the Conard boys’ basketball team made the better of the return to action, as the Chieftans beat the Falcons 75-39 on Jan. 4. Conard coach Jared Leghorn said he gave his team some time off, and it seemed to help. “We got off to a good start. We were supposed to be in a tournament last week, but both games got canceled. So, I just kind of made the choice ...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Christian McCaffrey News

For the second season in a row, Christian McCaffrey has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. His inability to stay healthy has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Carolina Panthers. On Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic had an update on McCaffrey’s...
NFL
On3.com

4-star WR Stephon Johnson decommits from Oregon

Lancaster (Texas) DeSoto four-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson announced his decommitment Wednesday night from Oregon. Johnson originally committed to the Ducks in March 2021. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Johnson as the No. 442...
COLLEGE SPORTS

