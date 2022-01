Given the quality of the field, a great leaderboard after Round 1 of the Tournament of Champions was always a lock, but Thursday was also a great day of golf from start to finish. Cameron Smith — who shot an 8-under 65 — leads by one over Daniel Berger after a lights-out putting day, but he might need three more 65s over the next three days to hold off the caliber of players behind him.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO