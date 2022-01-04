ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Couple celebrates 50 years “plus one more”

Ponca City News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Waldon E. (Rusty) and Sharon K. Ward were married December 27, 1970. They were introduced in December of 1969. Rusty was on leave from the Army before being sent to Vietnam. He left the U.S. for Vietnam in January of 1970 and returned December 10, 1970. This started...

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A surprise party on Monday by their loved ones was music to the ears of a Montgomery, Alabama couple who have spent the last 75 years keeping each other in tune as husband and wife. Cecil Prescott, 96, and his wife, Nell, 95, have reached...
ALABAMA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Couple celebrates anniversary waiting for Whataburger to open

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Hermitage couple celebrated their anniversary at the opening of Middle Tennessee’s first Whataburger restaurant. Brittany Smith, who is originally from Texas, and her husband Jhason celebrated their anniversary, arriving Tuesday night so they can be the first in line when the restaurant opened at 11 a.m.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Couple Celebrates Birth of First Child

Elizabeth and Brayden Dodd with their first born, Brantley. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – The new year has already brought new life at St. Elizabeth Dearborn. Elizabeth and Brayden Dodd welcomed their first child into the world on New Year’s Day at 10:35 p.m. Brantley Dodd is the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Out with the old

Reading through Mom's old address book is like going back in time, Pamela Loxley Drake writes.The old address book. It bulged with small slips of paper that were layered on each page. The book was years old. A history of all the people who passed through the farm. A family tree of perhaps a hundred families or more. Who would want Mom's old address book? The older two Loxley girls did not want the old book. So, for some curious reason, I took it. Little did I realize the treasure I brought home from the farm back the lane. Mom...
BEAVERTON, OR
Ponca City News

Happenings

The next meeting of the Kay County Retired Educators Association will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:30 am at Perkins Restaurant in Ponca City. Perkins has a private room where the group will be meeting. Lunch will be a Dutch treat with each of us ordering off the menu.
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpn#Rn
Portland Tribune

Holiday Feather Bazaar helps students buy gifts for family

At Scappoose Middle School, students are awarded feathers with which to purchase gifts. Scappoose Middle School is getting in the Christmas spirit with its annual Holiday Feather Bazaar, a student-only event that gives students, with the help of community generosity, a chance to purchase gifts for their families. School librarian...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Ponca City News

Laureate Phi’s Christmas Dinner at Cnossens’ home

Body Members and guests met at Jack and Robin Cnossen’s home for their annual Christmas dinner and gift exchange. Guests at this gathering were Jack Cnossen, Bobv Case, and Charles Starks. Jack Cnossen prepared. Jack Cnossen prepared the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, with members bringing side dishes...
ROBIN
Ponca City News

The Po-Hi Mini Stepper clinic

Body The Po-Hi Mini Stepper clinic will be held Monday, Feb. 2 at Robson Fieldhouse, Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Old Girl’s Gym, and Monday, Feb. 7 at Robson Fieldhouse with a performance on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Girls ages 3- 7th grade are invited to attend. The cost is $40 and includes t-shirt and props. Ages 3- 1st grade will practice from 5-6 p.m. while 2nd through 7th grade will practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Robson Fieldhouse. You may also register at Mayer Eye Care (located at 1722N Fourth, Suite C) after Jan.18, Monday-Friday, 8.a.m.-12 pm and 1-4p.m. Include check or exact change. If you register after Jan. 24, you will be charged $45. No registrations accepted after Feb. 3.
HEALTH
Ponca City News

Trout Elementary meets AR goal

Body Meeting your Accelerated Reader (AR) goal at Trout Elementary is a BIG deal! During the first day back this semester, the students celebrated meeting their AR goals with inflatables. The celebration was funded by Trout’s PIE Partner, Dolese Bros. Inc. “Jeff Lewis, Dolese representative, loves to celebrate with our students,” said Carla Fry, Trout Principal. Ninety-eight students in grades second, third, fourth and fifth participated in the celebration.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
Ponca City News

Edward Jones

Edward Jones - Florer was named Business of the Month for January by the Ponca City Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Cross (right) made the presentation. Pictured left to right: Lorie Jackson, Kevin Florer, and Kelly Cross. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City Business Council meeting

Body The Ponca City Business Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan 4 in the Ponca City Chamber of Commerce board room. Kelley Cross called the meeting to order. The Annual Chamber Celebration will be Thursday, Jan. 27, with a reception hosted by RCB Bank at the Marland Mansion from 4 pm to 6 pm. Tickets to attend the reception are required. You can get your ticket at the Chamber Office. The awards ceremony will be at 6:30 pm at the Ponca City High School Concert Hall. No tickets are required for the awards ceremony.
PONCA CITY, OK
Times News

Mukics: Couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

Wendell J. Mukics and Zita M. (Lorincz) Mukics celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Dec. 8. They were married Dec. 8, 1956, in Felsoszolnok, Hungary. They reside in Bethlehem. The couple has two daughters: Ceili, wife of Steve Seipke, of South Burlington, Vt., and Mia, wife of Andy Bartel, of Allentown.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Greenville Advocate

Greenville couple celebrates 74 years

Greenville residents featured on WSFA 12 News in 2020 as they marked their 73rd wedding anniversary have made headlines again. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, who married on December 14, 1947, celebrated 74 years together. Shirley also marked his 94th birthday a few days later. The lifelong Greenville residents have...
GREENVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy