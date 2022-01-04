Couple celebrates 50 years “plus one more”

Body The Po-Hi Mini Stepper clinic will be held Monday, Feb. 2 at Robson Fieldhouse, Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Old Girl’s Gym, and Monday, Feb. 7 at Robson Fieldhouse with a performance on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Girls ages 3- 7th grade are invited to attend. The cost is $40 and includes t-shirt and props. Ages 3- 1st grade will practice from 5-6 p.m. while 2nd through 7th grade will practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Robson Fieldhouse. You may also register at Mayer Eye Care (located at 1722N Fourth, Suite C) after Jan.18, Monday-Friday, 8.a.m.-12 pm and 1-4p.m. Include check or exact change. If you register after Jan. 24, you will be charged $45. No registrations accepted after Feb. 3.
