Stocks Jump Ahead Of Massive Data Dump

Cover picture for the articleToday will mark the start of a lot of economic data, and we should start to get a better sense of how the market feels about this data. We have been in a vacuum of no real news, and the S&P 500 has been hovering around this 4,800 region with minimal...

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Trade Desk Stock Jumps After Jefferies Upgrade

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) stock is up 4.7% today to trade at $80.57, after an upgrade from Jefferies to "buy" from "hold," with a price-target hike of $5 to $105. The firm suggested that the Street's full-year forecast, which assumes 30% growth, is too conservative, and cited the company's partnership with Walmart (WMT) as well as other potential deals.
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
Motley Fool

Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 8.4% Today

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had another strong day on Friday on the back of news that it will launch its online sportsbook in New York tomorrow. Shares traded as much as 8.4% higher and are up 4.5% at 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The state of New York passed an...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
Motley Fool

Why AllianceBernsteinʻs Stock Jumped 44.6% in 2021

AllianceBernsteiin had net inflows into all three channels for four of the last five quarters. It outperformed most of its asset manager rivals, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price. About 70% of the firmʻs portfolios outperformed their benchmarks. What Happened. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) capped off a strong 2021 as...
