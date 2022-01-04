ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, European Stocks Extend Records; Gold, Oil Advance

investing.com
Traders are betting on positive US manufacturing and jobs figures. On Tuesday, futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices as well as stocks in Europe extended the new year rally ahead of key US data releases—manufacturing and new jobs. The rise suggests that traders are betting...

investing.com

Wall St falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed minutes; cyclicals rise

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, pushing down shares of big technology companies and buoying economy-sensitive cyclical sectors. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in early trading, while value-oriented energy,...
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Higher after Wall Street Extends Declines

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were pointing higher in early APAC deals on Friday after major benchmark indices extended losses on during Thursday’s session, with big tech stocks continuing their decline as investors rotated out of high valuation names after Fed minutes earlier in the week showed that the central bank is ready to remove its economic support and hike rates sooner than expected.
investing.com

Opening Bell: Tech Stock Selloff To Continue As U.S. Policy Tightens; BTC Slips

Fed minutes revealed a faster path to higher interest rates. After the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday, US markets took a dive, with the growth stock-heavy NASDAQ and small cap Russell 2000 each plunging over 3%. Most Asian benchmarks followed Wall Street lower on Thursday,...
gcaptain.com

European Demand Drives U.S. LNG Exports to Record

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up...
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil market getting tighter, Gold battered as yields rally, Bitcoin in danger

A tight oil market just got hit with supply disruptions and geopolitical risks, which means oil prices are headed higher. Oil prices were boosted after growing unrest in Kazakhstan posed a risk to their 1.6 million barrels per day of production. Insurgents were responsible at the beginning of the year for sending Libyan production to the lowest levels in more than a year.
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Open Lower as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Numbers

LONDON — European stocks opened lower on Friday as investors awaited key jobs data and continued to digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish tone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded 0.4% lower at 9 a.m. London time, shortly after bourses opened across the continent. Chemicals, food and beverages and...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares turn lower after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — World markets were lower Friday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street led by declines in big technology stocks. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures also slipped. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Major U.S. indexes end red, but banks on fire

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MAJOR U.S. INDEXES END RED, BUT BANKS ON FIRE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) After a jittery start to Thursday, U.S. stocks stabilized a little...
Reuters

Indian shares track best week since September

BENGALURU, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set on Friday for their best weekly gain since early September as benchmark indexes rose for a fifth session in six buoyed by gains in financials and oil producers. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.84% to 17,896.35 by 0451...
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up Ahead of Latest U.S. Jobs Report

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Friday morning, clawing back losses from Thursday’s tech selloff. Investors now await the latest U.S. jobs report and digesting a bigger-than-expected contraction in Japanese household spending. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.62% by 9:08 PM ET (2:08 AM GMT). Data released...
Reuters

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
