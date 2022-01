CEO and CTO at Lokalise, the translation management system. When the pandemic started, we made the decision to go remote. We’ve been a fully remote company for almost two years now, and it’s turned out to be one of the best decisions we’ve made. It kick-started a major international hiring spree, let us bypass the present IT talent shortage and, most importantly, put systems in place to make asynchronous work our norm. The latter has done wonders for our productivity as a company, and I believe this truly is the future of work.

