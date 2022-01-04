ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

When Keanu Reeves donated 70 per cent of 'Matrix' salary to cancer research

newyorkcitynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 4 (ANI): Keanu Reeves is surely one of the most charitable stars in Hollywood. Reportedly, he had donated 70 per cent of his salary from the original 'The Matrix'...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Here's What Keanu Reeves Eats When Training For Action Movies

Mysterious, elusive, and endlessly fascinating, Keanu Reeves is a Hollywood megastar who seems to be getting better with age. Most may not know it, but this hardworking actor was actually born in 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon, although he was raised in Toronto, Canada, and New York City as a child. In the years that followed, Reeves managed to carve out an impressive career, starring in blockbuster hits such as "Speed," the successful "John Wick" movies, and perhaps most notably, as Neo in the "Matrix" movies and their ongoing sequels (via Biography).
CELEBRITIES
State
Washington State
epicstream.com

The Matrix 5: Keanu Reeves Eager to Return for Possible Sequel

Keanu Reeves is ready to return as Neo in a possible Matrix 5!. There is little doubt that The Matrix Resurrections has opened up the possibility of more projects for the franchise in the future. But can we expect Keanu Reeves to return as Neo in The Matrix 5? The John Wick 4 actor has just admitted he is eager to reprise the role but with a catch.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Prepared For The Most Insane Stunt In The Matrix Resurrections

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. If you have not yet seen the film, continue reading at your own risk!. To the surprise of literally nobody, Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections is a film packed end-to-end with all varieties of action – from hand-to-hand combat, to gunplay, to chase sequences – but in practical terms the best is definitely saved for last. The big climax of the movie features a badass skyscraper leap, and what’s especially amazing about it is just how real the scene was for stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
MOVIES
Person
Keanu Reeves
ComicBook

The Matrix Star Would "Love" to Join Keanu Reeves in the John Wick Franchise

In 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, audiences saw actor Keanu Reeves reunite with his former The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, but that might not be the only Matrix reunion in the cards for the franchise, with Trinity actor Carrie-Anne Moss recently professing her love for the films and expressing her interest in joining the series. Moss isn't the only one in favor of the idea, as Reeves also expressed his enthusiasm at working with Moss again in another franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 wrapped production earlier this year, though with each installment seeing the franchise grow in popularity, Moss could surely join the series with a fifth installment. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series. Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin...
MOVIES
#Cancer Research#Matrix#Blood Cancer#Ani#New York Post
ABC News

'The Matrix Resurrections' review: The Keanu Reeves film is a stone-cold trip

The second and most recent sequel to the game-changing 1999 blockbuster “The Matrix” happened 18 years ago. That’s a long time to hang tough for a third follow-up. And yet “The Matrix Resurrections,” the last Warner Bros. movie to debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (we’ll have to wait 45 days for streaming in the future), is counting on our loyalty.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Talks Likelihood of Fifth ‘Matrix’ Movie

Keanu Reeves discusses the likelihood of a fifth “Matrix” movie being made. Are there more installments being planned out?. Actor Keanu Reeves is busy promoting his new film “The Matrix: Resurrections.” On the Empire podcast, Reeves talks about the likelihood of the movie’s saga growing. As of right now, there are no plans or talks of another “Matrix” installment.
MOVIES
Empire

The Matrix Resurrections Interview: Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss On Reviving Neo And Trinity

If you’re able to head to the cinema right now, get your shades on, dig out the leather trenchcoat, and prepare to party like it’s 1999 all over again – because The Matrix is officially back. Director Lana Wachowski has returned to the (virtual) world she co-created with her sister Lilly in their classic cyberpunk trilogy, here flying solo in the director’s chair for The Matrix Resurrections – a daring, ultra-meta fourth film which brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, ready to twist your mind (and now your heart too) all over again.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

“The Matrix Resurrections” Is a Crucial Keanu Reeves Movie

In “The Matrix,” from 1999, Keanu Reeves plays Thomas Anderson, who pops a mysterious red pill proffered by an equally mysterious stranger and promptly discovers that his so-called life as an alienated nineteen-nineties hacker with a cubicle-farm day job has, in fact, been a computer-generated dream, designed—I swear I’m going to get all this into a single sentence—to keep Anderson from realizing that he’s actually Neo, a kung-fu messiah destined to save a post-apocalyptic earth’s last living humans from a race of sentient machines who’ve hunted mankind to near-extinction. Neo spends the rest of the film and its two sequels bouncing back and forth between the simulated world, where he’s a leather-clad superhero increasingly unbound by physical laws, and the bleak real world, laid to waste by humanity’s long war with artificial intelligence. Like “Star Wars” before it, “The Matrix” was fundamentally recombinant, unprecedented in its joyful derivativeness. Practically every cool visual or narrative thing about it came from some other mythic or pop-cultural source, from scripture to anime. And, like “Star Wars,” it quickly became a pop-cultural myth unto itself, and a primary source to be stolen from.
MOVIES

