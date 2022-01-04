Laureate Phi’s Christmas Dinner at Cnossens’ home

On Christmas Day, the folks at First Baptist Church held their 18th Annual Christmas Day Dinner. Nearly 800 meals were prepared for dine in, carry out and delivery. The huge project was co-organized by Jamie Stockstill and Susan Weldon. Their husbands, Ronnie and Fred, did a lot of work behind the scenes as well. Numerous volunteers from the church and from the surrounding community also volunteered their time to once again make the event a huge success. The meal is offered each year for free, donations are optional. Merry Christmas to all and best wishes for a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!
