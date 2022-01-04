Laureate Phi’s Christmas Dinner at Cnossens’ home

The Rockford community was glad to be together again for their annual Christmas meal. Last year the meal was scaled back to just takeout meals because of the pandemic. But the organizers of the Together on Christmas dinner decided that they could hold the meal safely this year, by taking precautions by reducing the number of tables inside and still having the takeout option for those who wanted it. The meal was started by a couple of people who thought they would be nice to host a meal for people who didn’t have any place to go on Christmas and has grown into annual holiday tradition for the community.

ROCKFORD, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO