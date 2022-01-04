ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

City’s law enforcement needs to do better on shootings

Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago

We rang in the New Year on Friday night, and many did so with traditional fireworks and that was awesome.

However, there are some in this city who think ringing the New Year includes shooting off all kinds of weapons recklessly. There was even a man walking past my home yelling about the cops with expletives saying how they were going to get them for ruining their fun.

I called 911 and was told someone would respond when they could. Our mayor says there’s no crime problem in Laurinburg, but last nights illegal activity proves him WRONG!!

Law enforcement should have been out in force stopping the illegal firearms activity, instead of hiding from crime, which they are paid to fight.

Charles Walters

Laurinburg

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Man arrested in 35-year-old kidnapping case

WAKE FOREST — A North Carolina man has been arrested on charges stemming from the kidnapping of a 4-year-old South Carolina girl in 1986, police said. The town of Wake Forest said in a news release that police assisted the Lexington County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning in arresting Thomas Eric McDowell, 61, at his home.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Law enforcement lists county’s ‘most wanted’

LAURINBURG —The Scotland Crimestoppers are asking for community help to get wanted individuals off the streets. The local organization released a list of 10 individuals who are wanted from the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone knows the location of one of these...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an employee who passed away this week. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Larry Morgan died Wednesday morning at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. After Morgan’s shift which ended about 2 a.m., he “experienced the medical emergency within an hour prior to arriving home.”
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their home using a side window and stole a PlayStation 5 game system, assorted video games, game controllers and a controller charging station. LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Crime & Safety
Laurinburg Exchange

Shooting injures two; suspect being soubght

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for assistance in helping to find an individual who may be able to help reveal the suspects in a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. According to Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to the 300 block of East Vance Street around 4...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy