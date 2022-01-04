City’s law enforcement needs to do better on shootings

We rang in the New Year on Friday night, and many did so with traditional fireworks and that was awesome.

However, there are some in this city who think ringing the New Year includes shooting off all kinds of weapons recklessly. There was even a man walking past my home yelling about the cops with expletives saying how they were going to get them for ruining their fun.

I called 911 and was told someone would respond when they could. Our mayor says there’s no crime problem in Laurinburg, but last nights illegal activity proves him WRONG!!

Law enforcement should have been out in force stopping the illegal firearms activity, instead of hiding from crime, which they are paid to fight.

Charles Walters

Laurinburg