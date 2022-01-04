Today in History

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is the fourth day of 2022 and the 15th day of winter. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1896, Utah was admitted as the 45th U.S. state. In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson presented the “Great Society” plan in his State of the Union address. In 1995, the 104th...

Variety

Why Sidney Poitier Is the Most Important Actor in American History

This commentary on the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier was first published in the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, as part of the organization’s lifetime achievement award tribute to the trailblazing star, who died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. Is Sidney Poitier the most important actor in American history? One could quickly defend that question affirmatively simply with a newsreel of clips showing heroes like Martin Luther King Jr., from Birmingham to the March on Washington, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks; Olympians Tommy Smith and John Carlos with their fists in the 1968 Mexico...
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
San Francisco Chronicle

Sidney Poitier, a star who ‘meant something,’ dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, a great American screen actor whose portrayals helped educate a divided and conflicted nation about race, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at age 94. Poitier, a two-time Academy Award winner, had the look and bearing of a prince, and one of the most recognizable speaking voices in cinema — sonorous and precise, with just a hint of his origins in the Bahamas. He had emotional magnetism, sharp perceptions and intellectual acuity. Like the very best of film stars, Poitier meant something just standing there: ferocious dignity, integrity and, not far beneath the controlled surface, a wellspring of righteous anger.
The Independent

Voices: A year after the Capitol riot, my cousin has a Nazi flag on his bedroom wall

“No one doesn’t know what a swastika means.” That’s a sentence I never imagined I’d be shouting in the opening days of 2022. And yet, there I was, arguing with two relatives about the Nazi flag currently displayed on my cousin’s bedroom wall.They had found out about the flag quite by accident, walking in to say hi on a recent visit to his parents (with whom he lives.) And they were disturbingly blase about the whole thing. That’s not to say they were thrilled – there were even a little upset – but on the whole agreed with each other...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier: His 12 Best Roles

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday, but the graceful and regal actor left behind a lifetime of legendary roles. As Hollywood’s first Black movie star, and the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Poitier was nominated for 40 awards and won 26. He also directed and produced many titles across a multidecade career. Here are 12 of Poitier’s most memorable performances. No Way Out (1950) Like many of the films Poitier starred in, No Way Out was a film that touched on racial relations and tensions between Blacks and whites. In his feature film debut,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
The Independent

Barack Obama leads tributes to ‘trailblazing’ actor Sidney Poitier

Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey have paid tribute to “trailblazing” Hollywood star Sidney Poitier after his death at the age of 94.The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor.Former US president Mr Obama shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle standing alongside Poitier after he had awarded the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing...
Rolling Stone

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor and Activist Who Made History, Dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor and activist who became the first Black man to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, has died. He was 94. A source close to Poitier’s family confirmed the actor’s death to The Hollywood Reporter, though no cause was given. “It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier. Our whole Bahamas grieves and extends our deepest condolences to his family,” Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a press conference on Friday. “But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian. A cultural icon,...
Ponca City News

Bruce and Barack: Cool Dudes on the State of the Nation

Body Who would you rather hang with, Bruce Springsteen or Barack Obama? Luckily, you don’t have to choose, because Bruce and Barack have a bestselling book, “Renegades,” out, based on podcast conversations. Maybe it was under your Christmas tree. Could that be any cooler-than-thou? Bruce and Barack,...
The Independent

Sidney Poitier changed movies, and changed lives

We go to movies not just to escape, but to discover. We might identify with the cowboy or the runaway bride or the kid who befriends a creature from another planet. To see yourself on screen has long been another way of knowing you exist.Sidney Poitier who died Thursday at 94, was the rare performer who really did change lives, who embodied possibilities once absent from the movies. His impact was as profound as Method acting or digital technology, his story inseparable from the story of the country he emigrated to as a teenager.“What emerges on the screen...
The Independent

Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have hailed Sidney Poitier for changing the world “on and off the screen” following his death at the age of 94.The leaders paid tribute to Poitier’s talent as an actor as well as his work to advance dialogue on race and civil rights.The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor.Sidney Poitier transformed our world both on and off the screen. As an Oscar-winning...
U.S. POLITICS

