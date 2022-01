As the anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol rolls around, we must do more than remember the horror of that day that almost toppled our democratic promise. A congressional committee is still trying to decide how much blame should rest at our former president’s doorstep. As time passes by, the hope of finding true justice in this instance starts to evaporate. More than 700 people have been charged for their roles in crashing into the halls of Congress. Many pleaded guilty. But the serious conspiracy cases against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are still a way off. A voting rights bill may or may not eventually get passed. There is no guarantee, however, that what happened once will not happen again.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO