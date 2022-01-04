ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Aubrey Ohanian

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAubrey Ohanian has been elected as a partner of Harris Beach PLLC. A member of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

State Farm Sues Woman, Others Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson filed a complaint in interpleader on behalf of State Farm Insurance Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint names Elizabeth Holly Dykstra and other claimants. The case is 2:21-cv-00136, State Farm Life Insurance Company v. Dykstra et al.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harris Beach Pllc#Energy Industry Team#Psc#Utilities
Deadline

New York City Grants Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Municipal Elections

A new law became official today that will allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in New York City’s upcoming local elections. New Mayor Eric Adams allowed the legislation – passed by the City Council last month – to automatically become law. It means that noncitizens can vote in municipal elections as soon as next year, unless a judge overturns the law, which opponents have vowed to do. Several communities in the US already allow noncitizens such municipal voting rights. The rights are limited, as the noncitizens cannot vote for president or members of congress, and can’t weigh in on state races for governor, judges or legislators. The New York Board of Elections has to have a plan in place by July. The new law requires voter registration by noncitizens, which some may be reluctant to do. A separate ballot for municipal races would also need to be created, and the noncitizens – which include those authorized to work in the US, the so-called “Dreamers” – must show proof they have lived in the city for at least 30 days. It is estimated that one in nine New York City voters of legal age are noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
moneytalksnews.com

4 Social Security Payment Quirks That No One Warns You About

Many people understand the basics of Social Security long before they retire: You pay into the program with your taxes throughout your working years, and then there’ll be a nice chunk of change waiting for you afterward. We learn as we age that things get more complicated than that....
PERSONAL FINANCE
KREM

What is IRS Letter 6419 and why does it matter before you file taxes?

A letter from the IRS telling millions of American parents how much advance money they received from the 2021 child tax credit has started arriving in mailboxes. The information is meant to help with their tax returns later this year. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, increased the...
INCOME TAX
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SmartAsset

What Is a Bequest, and How Does It Work?

When a person uses a will to leave property to their family, friends or the causes they support, the act is known as a bequest. A bequest can be the cash, investments, jewelry or other items that a person passes … Continue reading → The post What Is a Bequest, and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Faces to Watch 2022: Shamiah Kerney, Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs

Shamiah Kerney is a fixer by nature. She's driven by a desire to make governments run more efficiently, and approaches that work with strategies guided by data and equity. The opportunity to do what she calls "purpose work" is what brought Kerney to Baltimore this summer, where she serves as chief recovery officer of the newly-formed Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs. She and her team are responsible for overseeing how the city will spend $640 million in federal relief funds that Baltimore is set to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bizjournals

Top of the List: Busiest Central Ohio residential remodelers

The remodelers in this year's list averaged $5.73 million in local remodeling sales in 2021 – an increase of about 15% over the previous year. It was a boom year for remodeling, as many continued to work from home and a tight housing market limited options for relocating. We...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy