Glass Animals ride the slow-burning 'Heat Waves' to Grammys

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Hospitals aren’t typically incubators of great music, but in the case of English indie-pop band Glass Animals, one member’s medical emergency led to a breakout album and a Grammy nomination. Drummer Joe Seaward was struck by a truck in 2018 while riding...

#MostRequestedLive Interview: Glass Animals

You know the smash song "Heatwaves," but do you know the band behind it? Bennett sat down for an interview with Dave Bayley of Glass Animals to talk about their success in 2021 and a whole lot more. He revealed his New Year's resolutions and even shared that his mom wanted him to be a doctor! Watch the full interview below.
