ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

White Mountains may soon gain outage-resistant broadband

By Peter Aleshire Special to the Independent
WMI Central
 3 days ago

A public-spirited deal between two broadband companies has finally created a redundant, outage-resistant system to provide internet and cell phone service in Rim Country and the White Mountains. The announcement caps years of effort to create a huge, broadband loop, which would curtail sometimes life-threatening outages by rerouting signals...

www.wmicentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
the-journal.com

Ute Mountain Utes awarded $3.2 million for internet broadband infrastructure

Dropped Zoom calls during Tribal Council meetings and students doing homework in parking lot hot spots are some of the results of outdated internet service in Towaoc, the capital of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Southwest Colorado. To help upgrade to high-speed broadband, the tribe was awarded a $3.2...
INTERNET
coloradosun.com

Mountain counties, San Luis Valley will experience power, natural gas outages because of Boulder County wildfire

Xcel Energy is warning its electric and natural gas customers in several mountain counties and in the San Luis Valley that they will experience periodic outages Thursday night into Friday because of the wildfire burning near Boulder. “The Boulder County wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure that supports...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Mountains#Economy#Infrastructure#Broadband Networks#Rim Country#Government#Divisional#Suddenlink#Show Low#The Mha Foundation
SFGate

The coolest thing to do in each Northern California county

If you feel like you've run out of things to do around the Bay Area, it's worth extending your range to the rest of the region. When we initially set out to find fascinating places to visit in every Northern California county, we didn't quite realize the scope of the project. Depending on where you draw the line between the northern and southern halves of the state, there are nearly 50(!) counties in NorCal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cpr.org

The history behind the abandoned stone building on Red Mountain Pass

Seven miles up Red Mountain Pass from Ouray, just after the kinks of Highway 550 smooth out into the straightaway of a high-altitude area known as Ironton Park, sits a building alongside the road. The building is a thick-walled structure made of rocks that are embedded in stucco. It looks...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Rappahannock News

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative: snowstorm-related power outages may last days

Rappahannock County residents who lost power as a result of Monday’s snowstorm may not have service restored for several days. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the area’s sole energy provider, in a news release said the organization is underway in what it’s calling an historic effort to restore electricity to more than 90,000 of its customers whose lines were interrupted by trees that toppled under the weight of wet and heavy snow and strong winds. The storm’s impact on the power grid and related equipment left more than 600 individual damage locations for crews to address, REC said.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
goworldtravel.com

Shades of Southern Idaho

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. The breathtaking expanse of the Snake River Canyon draws many travelers to the Southern Idaho city of Twin Falls, mainly to see the canyon’s two most iconic landmarks: The natural architecture of Shoshone Falls inside the canyon and the man-made artwork of the Perrine Bridge that spans across it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WMI Central

Federal commission will overhaul wildfire strategy

The federal government has established a Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission to figure out how the federal government can cope with a growing plague of megafires in the west. The commission will coordinate billions of new spending on wildfire prevention included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMI Central

New policies seek to minimize school disruption despite fast-spreading Omicron

As the nation mobilizes for the impact of the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, the federal Centers for Disease Control has announced recommendations to make the pandemic less disruptive for schools. The CDC now says that instead of sending students with a close contact home, schools can repeatedly test the close...
EDUCATION
outsidemagazine

The 24 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S., Ranked

What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy