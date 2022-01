As we settle into the new year, familiar messages around weight loss and shedding the “Christmas calories” have once again resurfaced – in TV adverts, in chats with family and friends, and on social media.Don’t get me wrong, diet culture has come a long way since the 1990s (Bridget Jones was fat? I don’t think so!). Thankfully, it’s not all low-rise jeans and size zeros anymore. Yet, this pressure still seems to return with a vengeance every January, now in the form of detox teas and new year’s fitness guides. One particularly toxic aspect of this is that over Christmas,...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 HOURS AGO