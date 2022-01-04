ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How one federal bank is addressing the affordable housing problem

By Tony Cantu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody seems to be talking about skyrocketing home values and the luxury many homeowners now have of tapping into equities to finance other expenses. It may make one wonder if everyone’s forgotten about the growing need for affordable housing too. Enter the Federal Home Loan Bank of New...

WJHG-TV

Building Affordable Housing in Marianna

With COVID cases on the rise locally, it's getting harder and harder to find a COVID test. New technology could make election recounts in 2022 quicker and more accurate here in Florida. Local Attorney Named Super Lawyer. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the fourth year in a row, Panama City...
MARIANNA, FL
mpamag.com

Field guide helps navigate D.C. amid policy changes

What with the Biden administration’s priority on home ownership for the historically underserved, a newly minted nomination for directorship of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, historic low mortgage rates and an ever-changing housing landscape, it sure would be nice to have a primer toward understanding the machinations of Washington, D.C. amid such changes.
U.S. POLITICS
12 News

Arizona tribe to develop affordable housing for its members

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Native American tribe in southern Arizona plans to begin construction on an affordable housing development for its members. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is using a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to help secure $8.3 million in private investment. That...
ARIZONA STATE
rew-online.com

HPD Announces Plans For Affordable Housing And Facilities in Bronx

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) today announced plans to bring more deeply affordable housing and community space to the Bronx, advancing a key commitment of the Jerome Avenue Rezoning to transform a city-owned site on River Avenue. After a thorough Request for Proposals (RFP) process, HPD selected Type A Projects, L+M Development Partners, and BronxWorks as the development team for their proposal for River Commons. Known as “Site A,” it is owned by the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (H+H) and is currently used as a surface parking lot.
BRONX, NY
thepressgroup.net

Mayor urges new affordable housing system

PASCACK VALLEY—Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo tells Pascack Press that it is important for Pascack Valley towns to be proactive, not reactive, in creating a new affordable housing system in 2025. He also wants to see our towns join together to address the impacts of development on the valley...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
Boston Globe

Panel offers 9 recommendations to address Maine’s affordable housing crisis

AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative commission created to address Maine’s affordable housing crisis proposes the elimination of municipal growth limits on housing, along with relaxed zoning and denser housing projects. The commission, which was created over the summer, issued nine recommendations Tuesday as the state deals with a...
MAINE STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane poised to allocate millions toward affordable housing

The Spokane City Council is poised to spend millions in federal Covid relief funds to address the region’s housing crisis. Spokane is expected to receive more than $80 million from the American Rescue Plan. Next Monday, the council will vote to spend about $14 million of that award on housing matters.
SPOKANE, WA
skyhinews.com

Why building affordable housing in a resort community is difficult

As Summit County and its leaders continue to puzzle out the complexity of the community’s lack of affordable housing, many community members suggest that building more units should be considered as a primary solution. But this is a convoluted problem that can’t be fixed with such a cut-and-dry solution.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
mpamag.com

Ontario's housing affordability crisis – how bad is it?

In Ontario, hopes of a possible post-pandemic landscape emerging in early 2022 were dented this week by the announcement of new restrictions as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continued to sweep the province. Premier Doug Ford took to the lectern on Monday to announce new public health measures including moving school...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

CEO reveals the future of brokers' pipelines

2021 went down as a record-breaking year for non-QM specialist FundLoans, but the firm’s CEO and co-founder Jon Maddux believes business will be even better in 2022. “We plan to double (loan volume) to $2 billion,” he said. The Encinitas-based company, which prides itself on providing a bespoke,...
ECONOMY
PLANetizen

Editorial Supports Upzoning for Housing Affordability

The New York Daily News editorial board writes a positive review of the recent rezoning efforts completed in New York City—Envision SoHo/NoHo and the Gowanus Neighborhood Planning Study—representing substantial upzonings in two relatively affluent neighborhoods in the city. According to the editorial's assessment, the rezoning of SoHo and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
maineinsights.com

Maine Commission releases report advocating for affordable housing solutions

Speaker Fecteau, Sen. Hickman applaud commission’s work, and recommendations. “Working on the Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities in Maine Studying Zoning and Land Use Restrictions was a revealing process. While doing this work it became apparent the need for urgency and action,” said Commissioner Anthony Jackson. “The brutal reality is that people in what is now known as Maine are unable to affordably keep roofs over their heads. What needs to be stressed also, is the severe impact this has on communities of color; specifically black Mainers. It is important to recognize the inequality that shapes this environment and center this problem when proposing solutions. It is my belief that these recommendations alone will not fix the current housing crisis we are in, but with intentional implementation of anti-exclusionary zoning policy, we can take steps to make sure housing is treated as a human right in Maine.”
POLITICS
cannonbeachgazette.com

Community Development Director to report on affordable housing options

The city of Cannon Beach is not the only place where local businesses are struggling to stay open for lack of affordable housing for its workers. The Gazette contacted a mountain ski town that declared a housing emergency last summer, the result of which is making inroads in this not unique problem.
CANNON BEACH, OR
First Coast News

The call for affordable housing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As rent prices rise across the state of Florida many residents simply can't afford to live in their apartments. Some parts of the state have seen 20-30% increases in rent, which has led some people to lose their homes. The Jacksonville organization Changing Homelessness says that...
FLORIDA STATE
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS

