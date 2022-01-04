How one federal bank is addressing the affordable housing problem

Speaker Fecteau, Sen. Hickman applaud commission’s work, and recommendations. “Working on the Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities in Maine Studying Zoning and Land Use Restrictions was a revealing process. While doing this work it became apparent the need for urgency and action,” said Commissioner Anthony Jackson. “The brutal reality is that people in what is now known as Maine are unable to affordably keep roofs over their heads. What needs to be stressed also, is the severe impact this has on communities of color; specifically black Mainers. It is important to recognize the inequality that shapes this environment and center this problem when proposing solutions. It is my belief that these recommendations alone will not fix the current housing crisis we are in, but with intentional implementation of anti-exclusionary zoning policy, we can take steps to make sure housing is treated as a human right in Maine.”

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO