ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Women’s Fly Fishing Group Holds Fly Tying Nights

thelaurelofasheville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s participation in outdoor recreation continues to soar, and activities that were once male-dominated are seeing a surge of females joining in the fun. In recent years, there have been increased opportunities and support for women who want to learn more about outdoor activities. Jessica Whitmire, the director...

thelaurelofasheville.com

Comments / 0

Related
flytyer.com

Tim Flagler’s 2022 Fly Fishing Show Shedule

Tim Flagler of Tightline Productions will be traveling to 8 different fly fishing expos and shows this winter. His schedule is as follows. Visit the website listed for Tim’s schedule at the show. He welcomes the chance to chat with you!. Jan 21-23, Fly Fishing Show in Marlborough, MA.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Four Season Fly Fishing Survival

Fly fishing through fair and foul weather. More than folks in any other outdoor pursuit, fly fishers must deal with every possible extreme weather conditions. If you’re skiing, you can count on snow and cold. If you’re a duck hunter, it will be wet and cold. If you’re a golfer, you likely know how to stay cool on a hot summer day.
HOBBIES
Vail Daily

Salomone: 10 fly-fishing resolutions for the new year

The crystal ball has dropped, ushering in a fresh 2022. As fly anglers we can use this clean start to provide the impetus for growth, discovery and opportunity. Setting a few fly-fishing resolutions at the beginning of a new year is a way of defining goals and achieving expectations. Choose...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Fly Fishing#Fly Tying#The Fly#Headwaters Outfitters#Pawff#Ecusta Brewing
pdxfoodpress.com

Flying Fish Co. 2022 Fish, 2022 STUFF

EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY: 10AM–8PM MARKET, 11AM–8PM RESTAURANT. Please read our Covid-19 house rules HERE • We accept EBT/SNAP/Oregon Trail. Well now let’s just get right to it, shall we? It’s a new year so allow us to reintroduce ourselves. We are Flying Fish Company: a fish market, a restaurant, an oyster bar, a lifestyle. We sell good fresh fish, shellfish, oysters, meat and more – most of which is conveniently itemized below and each week in this email. We have a comfortable patio for dining from our menu, which has small plates, main dishes, oysters, and drinks. (The Oregonian called us one of Portland’s best new restaurants for 2020-21, dontcha know.) And throughout the year, we have fun events offsite that help you get to know your food a little better. They’re Flying Fish Field Trips, and they’re on the calendar. Check out the details by clicking the link for the ones that catch your eye below, and if it sounds like your bag, sign right up and join us! (They sell out quick.)
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
montanaliving.com

Yellowstone Hot Springs — Montana's Newest Hot Springs Resort

MONTANA LIVING — If you are looking for a great weekend destination to soak away the cold Montana winter, head to the Paradise Valley, where Yellowstone Hot Springs Resort awaits you. Guests enjoy a soak in Yellowstone Hot Springs Resort's plunges. (David Reese photos/Montana Living) When Julius J. LaDuke,...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Mother Nature Gave Us 6 Inches Of Natural Snowfall:’ Seven Springs Preparing For The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – Mother Nature brought six inches of snow and while for our morning commutes it’s not much of a gift, it is for Seven Springs Mountain Resort. After a winter when there was not much snow, ski resorts such as Seven Springs, have had to resort to making their own snow, so Thursday evening/Wednesday morning’s snowfall was a welcomed sight. “Mother Nature gave us six inches of natural snowfall this morning on top of the six inches we made all week, so we’re sitting very, very pretty for this weekend,” Alex Moser told KDKA....
CHAMPION, PA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly column: Feathers, fur and tinsel take time to learn to tie

Do you have the ambition to tie your own flies? Getting started doesn’t have to be daunting, especially with the wealth of fly shops around here, the amazing books available and the treasure trove of information on the internet. Hooking trout (or tarpon, for that matter) on something that you created can bring a whole new level of joy to your fly fishing. One of the best byproducts of tying your own is that it ultimately increases your entomological knowledge and understanding of what bug is hatching and how to match it.
LIFESTYLE
WVNews

Grantsville man authors 'The Fly Tyer's Art'

GRANTSVILLE — Tony Lolli of Grantsville’s book, “The Fly Tyer’s Art,” is the first of its kind and was recently released by Simon & Schuster. It features a growing new trend of realism in fly tying, or the making of artificial flies for use in fly fishing.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
valuenews.com

Learn All About Fly Fishing at Illinois River School

January, 2022: For its 33rd year, the Illinois River Fly Fishing School is welcoming students wishing to learn all about the sport. Sessions are set for Feb. 25-26, 2022, at Tenkiller State Park and on the banks of the Illinois River in eastern Oklahoma. The basic course includes sessions on...
EDUCATION
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

WATCH: Mountain Lion Boldly Runs in Front of Car in Colorado’s Poudre Canyon

Mountain lions never run in front of cars, or do they? Check out the dashcam of this mountain lion running in front of my father-in-law's car yesterday in the Poudre Canyon. I have lived all over Colorado for the last 40 years and I have never seen a Mountain Lion. So how is it, that he could be so lucky as to see one so close? And lucky for us, he had his dashcam on. This video was caught just West of Mishawaka Amphitheatre off of Stove Prairie Road.
COLORADO STATE
newtownpress.com

Fly Eagle Fly

On the evening of Dec. 11, a bald eagle sat precariously in a South Harrison Township tree with assumed injuries but is now expected to make a full recovery thanks to the quick action of some hometown heroes. Bill Michels, South Harrison Township Fire Chief, took the service call from...
SOUTH HARRISON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy