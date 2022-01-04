FOCUS-Farming for the climate: Off-season 'cover' crops expand as U.S. growers eye low-carbon future

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday, as weaker-than-expected export sales weighed on the oilseed after a run-up earlier in the week, supported by dry conditions across several of South America's crop-producing regions. * CBOT March soybeans ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $13.87-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $2.40 to $411.00 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil fell 0.54 cents to 58.90 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to drop 11 million tonnes to 133.4 million tonnes, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heat wave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)

