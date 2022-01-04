ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOCUS-Farming for the climate: Off-season 'cover' crops expand as U.S. growers eye low-carbon future

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Illinois farmer Jack McCormick planted 350 acres of barley and radishes last fall as part of an off-season crop that he does not intend to harvest. Instead, the crops will be killed off with a weed killer next spring before McCormick plants soybeans in the same...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Baker City Herald

Biden sets agenda for boosting meat processing competition

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced on Monday, Jan. 3, its new plan to boost competition in the meatpacking industry and reduce meat prices to consumers. The plan includes $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to expand independent processing capacity, strengthening rules that protect producers and consumers, promoting vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition laws and increasing transparency in cattle markets.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Farmers Continue To Expand Cover Crops

Farmers continue to plant more cover crops. According to Reuters those include everything from grasses like rye and oats to legumes and radishes. Some of them get converted to biofuels or fed to cattle, but most aren’t harvested because they’re more valuable when they break down in the soil.
AGRICULTURE
Wright County Journal Press

USDA Webinar: Insurance and Disaster Assistance for Specialty Crop Growers

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. The Food Group of Minnesota- Big River Farms is hosting the Risk Management Agency (RMA) and the Minnesota Farm Service Agency (FSA), to provide information about insurance and disaster programs for vegetable, fruit and other special crop producers; including small scale operations and those that market locally, during a webinar on Jan. 12 from 6 to 7 pm. There will be additional time available for growers and participants to ask questions.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WNMT AM 650

Gene editing legislation to focus on crops – UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s farming and environment minister George Eustice said on Thursday that government legislation to ease the regulatory regime for gene editing after breaking away from EU rules would initially focus on crops, not farm animals. The minister announced last year that regulations related to gene...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

New crop insurance policy for ‘split-apply’ nitrogen

Corn growers in 11 states can apply for crop insurance coverage this year for a practice that reduces nutrient runoff, said the USDA’s Risk Management Agency on Wednesday. The policy will cover yield losses if bad weather prevents growers from making multiple applications of nitrogen fertilizer during key parts of the growing season.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease after drought-led rally

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday, as weaker-than-expected export sales weighed on the oilseed after a run-up earlier in the week, supported by dry conditions across several of South America's crop-producing regions. * CBOT March soybeans ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $13.87-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $2.40 to $411.00 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil fell 0.54 cents to 58.90 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to drop 11 million tonnes to 133.4 million tonnes, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heat wave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm, cash cattle prices support

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures moved higher on Thursday, supported by cash cattle prices in the Northern U.S. Plains, analysts said. "We've been under some pressure recently, but the cash trade was still at $138 to $140," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Heatwave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
AGRICULTURE
aces.edu

Where are Cover Crops and No-till Methods Used in Alabama?

The re-emergence of carbon credits has drawn a lot of attention as the new year begins. Carbon markets are programs in which companies pay farmers to sequester carbon by adopting conservation practices, such as cover crops and no-till. While carbon markets provide an extra incentive to farmers for using these practices, Alabama farmers have already been using these practices due to their on-farm benefits. These benefits include improvements to soil health and potential cost savings when using no-till.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Crop#Crop Rotation#Soil Erosion#Soil Organic Matter#Reuters#Bayer Ag#Department Of Agriculture#Usda
Phys.org

Bioenergy sorghum's roots can replenish carbon in soil

The world faces an increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and a shortage of carbon in the soil. However, bioenergy sorghum can provide meaningful relief from both problems, according to a new study by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. The study was recently published in GCB Bioenergy. According...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Farmers, hit by supply chain delays, expect higher input costs

According to the latest Ag Economy Barometer released Tuesday, supply-chain disruptions continue to “haunt the nation’s agricultural sector,” with four of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers reporting difficulties in buying inputs ranging from fertilizer to farm equipment parts, according to the Purdue University survey. Some 57%...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Paraguay announces agriculture relief measures amid severe drought

ASUNCION, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Paraguay announced on Wednesday new measures to support the agricultural sector, including credit lines to refinance debt and tax cuts, as a severe drought affects farm output in the world's fourth-largest soybean exporter. Paraguay President Mario Abdo said the new measures seek to provide "relief...
AGRICULTURE
Mother Jones

USDA Secretary Vilsack’s Son Now Works for a Controversial Ethanol Pipeline Project

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s agribusinesses and farms, US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack favors a “market-oriented, incentive-based, voluntary” approach—one that wields the carrot of government largess, not the the stick of regulation. In November, his son, veteran corporate lawyer Jess Vilsack, took a job with an Iowa outfit that could cash in from such a suite of policies.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures consolidate; U.S. crop in focus

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Wednesday, consolidating after earlier gains as traders weighed U.S. winter wheat crop quality against strong crops in Australia and Argentina. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 9-1/4 cents lower at $7.60-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 17 cents to $7.87 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 22-1/4 cents to end at $9.48-1/4 a bushel. * Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production at the end of 2021, but a forecast that has turned dry and hot could threaten remaining crops, analysts said. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes of wheat in the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said. * Tunisia's state grains agency is thought to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in international tenders on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Livestock Forage: Put a Cover Crop in the Mix – DTN

There’s no question cover crops can do a lot of great things for the soil, but as livestock producers try to put a dollar figure to the practice it’s often a cover’s value as feed that first comes to mind. Mark Yoder grazes a 150-head commercial Angus...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Farmers to be paid to deliver ‘fundamental’ changes to landscapes

Farmers and landowners will be paid to deliver “fundamental” changes to landscapes as part of the post-Brexit agricultural system, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.The new regime for England includes a more ambitious programme to support local nature on farms and “landscape recovery” funding for large-scale projects which could include rewilding, as well as payments for farmers to farm more sustainably.Environmental groups have welcomed the commitment to ambitious environmental land management and “radical” landscape-scale change to address the climate and nature crises, but raised concerns over a lack of clarity about how they would work.The National Farmers’ Union also criticised...
AGRICULTURE
greatlakesecho.org

Trees, crops, livestock mix fights climate change

Growing crops, trees and livestock on the same land could help farmers battle climate change. This technique is known as silvopasture, and it creates a sink to collect carbon responsible for global warming. It also battles erosion and improves soil. A main contributor to climate change is the release of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy