NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) have become a phenomenon in the modern digital marketplace. Using a blockchain to store data and proof of ownership, NFTs have become a divisive way of establishing ownership of a digital asset, be it an image, piece of art, or a video. The practice of selling and buying NFTs has received a fair share of criticism since its emergence, with several detractors noting its not-so-eco-friendly process and even cases of stolen images on the market. Despite the pushback, the NFT trend has grown stronger and made its way into the modern gaming landscape. Recently, there was an uproar over video game developer Ubisofts plan to use NFT technology as it pertained to the exchange of cosmetic microtransactions.

