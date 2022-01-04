ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise on South America weather concerns, wheat up

* Dry weather forecasts in Brazil, Argentina raise supply worries * U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma - USDA (Recasts leading on both soybean and corn, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained ground on...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm, cash cattle prices support

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures moved higher on Thursday, supported by cash cattle prices in the Northern U.S. Plains, analysts said. "We've been under some pressure recently, but the cash trade was still at $138 to $140," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil unable to unload wheat imports as tax collectors protest

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil has been unable to promptly unload wheat shipments at its key Santos port as agricultural tax collectors work to rule in a campaign for higher wages, local association Abitrigo said on Thursday. Abitrigo's head Rubens Barbosa told Reuters that two vessels carrying imported...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Soybean prices rise as hopes for record Brazilian crop shrivel

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean prices have climbed past last year's highs as hopes for another record harvest are dashed by hot and dry weather in southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as it cut its crop outlook by 11 million tonnes. AgRural now sees...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures lower as global supply concerns ease

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by strong harvests by Southern hemisphere producers that are easing global supply concerns, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 14-3/4 cents lower at $7.46 a bushel, after falling to $7.36, its lowest since Oct. 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 18-1/2 cents to $7.68-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 24-1/2 cents to end at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * For the week ended Dec. 30, wheat export sales of 51,100 tonnes were the lowest of the marketing year. * Argentina's wheat harvest for 2021/22 is expected to be 21.8 million tonnes versus 21.5 million tonnes previously estimated due to higher-than-expected yields, said Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease after drought-led rally

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday, as weaker-than-expected export sales weighed on the oilseed after a run-up earlier in the week, supported by dry conditions across several of South America's crop-producing regions. * CBOT March soybeans ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $13.87-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $2.40 to $411.00 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil fell 0.54 cents to 58.90 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to drop 11 million tonnes to 133.4 million tonnes, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heat wave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-Brazil pork exports rise 11% in 2021 to annual record

(Corrects volume of exports to China in fourth paragraph to 533,700 tonnes) Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork exports rose 11% by volume in 2021 to an annual record, industry group ABPA reported on Thursday, offsetting the impact of higher costs with stronger demand in foreign markets, including top destination China.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat stable in thin trade, market eyes Kazakh unrest

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices are stable so far this year amid holiday-thinned trade, the IKAR consultancy said on Thursday, adding that the market was watching developments in neighbouring Kazakhstan, a major flour exporter. Kazakhstan, which is also a major buyer of Russian wheat in Siberia, is...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heat wave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, soy down 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat falling on technical pressure after most-active contract jumped 1.6% on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract firmed slightly early in the overnight trading session but turned lower after failing to rise above Tuesday's high of $7.71-1/2 a bushel. The contract then dropped below its 100-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 8 cents at $7.62 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 11 cents lower at $7.93 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was off 10-1/2 cents at $9.60 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn following wheat lower but market underpinned by concerns about dry conditions in South America hindering crop development. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1-3/4 cents at $6.07-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Profit-taking expected in soybeans after most-active contract rallied to 5-1/2-month high on Tuesday. Losses kept in check as traders await early harvest results in Brazil. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * March soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents lower at $13.86-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle falls on lagging slaughter rates

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, pressured by lagging slaughterhouse production, analysts said. "We're just not processing cattle fast enough. Some of the supply chain bottle necks that have affected the cattle market up to this point,...
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 1 to 2 cents higher; wheat futures are 11 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the upper end of the range on softer spread action with spillover pressure from the wheat and support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft to start the new year with the weekly report showing production down 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks 638,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Paraguay announces agriculture relief measures amid severe drought

ASUNCION, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Paraguay announced on Wednesday new measures to support the agricultural sector, including credit lines to refinance debt and tax cuts, as a severe drought affects farm output in the world's fourth-largest soybean exporter. Paraguay President Mario Abdo said the new measures seek to provide "relief...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher after mixed trade; Brazilian weather in focus

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher after two-sided trade on Wednesday, supported by weather concerns across South America. * CBOT March soybeans ended 5 cents higher at $13.94-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.99, the highest for a most-active contract since July 20, 2021. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $1.30 to $413.40 a ton, with several contracts notching life-of-contract highs before turning lower. * CBOT March soyoil added 1.11 cents to 59.44 cents per lb. * Southern Brazil, along with as Argentina and Paraguay, is facing hot, dry conditions that could diminish crop production, while northern Brazil has been inundated with rains that have delayed harvest and threaten soybean quality. * Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 3.375 million tonnes in January, according to agricultural association ANEC. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 400,000 to 1.350 million tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans near even after overnight consolidation

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans traded both sides of even on Wednesday, after consolidating overnight near a five-month high, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat followed. The most-active soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans end up, session peak highest since July

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ended stronger on Wednesday after trading both sides of even and hitting the highest in nearly five months, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Look to where prices are profitable and stick to your plan

To think, a year ago corn was at $4 and beans at $11. We rallied into last year and did the same again this year due to weather. South America has struggled with dryness during planting the last two years and now once more during crop development as we head into winter. This has provided support especially to the bean market which rallied over $1 from mid-December into the first of the year despite a lack of demand from China. Corn followed along and had traded over $6 much of December.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Farmers, hit by supply chain delays, expect higher input costs

According to the latest Ag Economy Barometer released Tuesday, supply-chain disruptions continue to “haunt the nation’s agricultural sector,” with four of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers reporting difficulties in buying inputs ranging from fertilizer to farm equipment parts, according to the Purdue University survey. Some 57%...
AGRICULTURE
etftrends.com

Agriculture ETFs Surge Amid Corn and Soybean News

Commodities have been moving higher to start the new year, with significant movement in the metals, energies, and even agricultural markets. While most people are familiar with the energy and metals markets, as crude oil and gold have often been the subject of headline news stories, agricultural products are less publicized. However, they can be explosive once investor interest is piqued, offering a potential place in an investor’s portfolio.
AGRICULTURE

