GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise on South America weather concerns, wheat up

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat falling on technical pressure after most-active contract jumped 1.6% on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract firmed slightly early in the overnight trading session but turned lower after failing to rise above Tuesday's high of $7.71-1/2 a bushel. The contract then dropped below its 100-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 8 cents at $7.62 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 11 cents lower at $7.93 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was off 10-1/2 cents at $9.60 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn following wheat lower but market underpinned by concerns about dry conditions in South America hindering crop development. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1-3/4 cents at $6.07-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Profit-taking expected in soybeans after most-active contract rallied to 5-1/2-month high on Tuesday. Losses kept in check as traders await early harvest results in Brazil. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * March soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents lower at $13.86-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO