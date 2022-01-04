ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom Flight Works awards subcontract to Jetoptera to support US Army Phase II SBIR contract

Cover picture for the articleJetoptera has been awarded a new Phase II SBIR sub-contract by Freedom Flight Works, Inc. to collaborate in the development of a special mission variant of their Fluidic Propulsion System (FPS™) for reduced signature autonomous vehicles. This project is a follow-on to Department of Defense, Army Phase I SBIR and Phase...

