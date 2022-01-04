Freedom Flight Works awards subcontract to Jetoptera to support US Army Phase II SBIR contract

Jennings Aeronautics/UAV Factory is a San Luis Obispo, CA based company designing and manufacturing best-in-class small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). Our portfolio includes aircraft deployed with the USMC, USAF, UK MoD as well as 56 additional countries. Our current premier family of Stalker and Penguin aircraft feature long-range/long-endurance, vertical take-off and landing all with minimal ground support requirements. We specialize in building full systems from concept to deployment utilizing multidisciplinary teams that bring together software, electronics, composites, hardware, and flight dynamics. At Jennings/UAV Factory we strive for our technology not only around being capable, but adaptable to meet the needs of critical missions. As a global team, we get the opportunity to put our fingerprints on the products we make, giving each team member personal responsibility and agency from design to delivery. We are proud to have a staff with unparalleled standards focused on quality, system performance, and safety.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO