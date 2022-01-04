UK-Based Inzpire Limited awarded a contract to deliver ISR training to the Latvian Air Force

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia– VStream Revolution is participating as the lates member to Drone Logistics Ecosystem to collaborate and support existing members in risk-assessment and insurance of their activities/operation in the drone delivery industry. They are one of the front-runners in the drone insurance business in Asia with experience in consulting of drone related projects across ASEAN region. AirGo Design and VStream Revolution are currently discussing potential collaboration on the implementation of a risk assessment program for AirGo’s standardised/smart DroneBox™ cargo delivery containers. VStream was invited by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation in Malaysia to contribute to the devastating impact of lethal flash flood in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. They are spearheading the emergency response unit for the flood relief efforts by mobilising our drone team for aerial surveillance and monitoring critical locations for landslides and blocked access to roads and rivers due to blockages, as part of recovery efforts by the authorities.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO