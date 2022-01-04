ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK-Based Inzpire Limited awarded a contract to deliver ISR training to the Latvian Air Force

By Press
suasnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInzpire Limited has been awarded a contract to deliver a five-week-long unmanned air systems (UAS) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) course to personnel from the Latvian Air Force in support of the nation’s procurement of a new ISR platform. Training experts Inzpire’s ISR Division will travel to...

www.suasnews.com

bloomberglaw.com

Amentum’s DynCorp Purchase Not Fully Weighed in Air Force Award

Vertex Aerospace Inc. showed in a protest that the Air Force didn’t reasonably consider Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC’s purchase of DynCorp International LLC before awarding DynCorp a $283 million task order for comprehensive flight operations support at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, the GAO said. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
floridanewswire.com

Cole Engineering awarded $957M Cyber Training Contract

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 04, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) $957M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Cyber TRIDENT contract is utilized by Department of Defense (DoD) organizations and other non-DoD agencies that have related cyber training needs.
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

Neuron leverages the Hedera Network for drone radar system in UK Government-sponsored trial

Neuron, a leader in aviation technology and air traffic critical national infrastructure, has leveraged the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a UK government-sponsored trial to demonstrate the capability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. The trials, which took place at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, used sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Over time, Neuron’s vision is to provide a decentralised platform for a range of mobility solutions including drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. Neuron will do this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to provide a trusted network which can be used for data sharing, record keeping and potentially even decision making.
TECHNOLOGY
#Isr#The Latvian Air Force#Inzpire Limited#Uas#Isr Division#Unmanned Air Systems#Rpas#Nato Alliance#Eastern#Laf#Jisr
Popular Mechanics

The Air Force Could Power Military Bases With Solar Power By 2025

The U.S. Air Force demonstrated a key technology in beaming energy between Earth and space. Far-flung U.S. bases and outposts could use the solar energy collected in space and then beamed down to collecting stations. Using solar energy would reduce the service's dependence on fossil fuel-powered diesel generators, which are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Wizz Air UK Details Growth In UK, UAE

Wizz Air UK, the UK-registered arm of the Hungary-based ULCC, has revealed details of the new routes it will operate from London Gatwick airport. It has also given indications of a rapid pick-up in traffic in the UAE through its local joint venture (JV) airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (WAAD). The swathe...
WORLD
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
suasnews.com

High Eye receives aviation and aerospace award 2022

The judges have decided on High Eye! This year, High Eye took part in the Aviation and Aerospace Awards of Corporate Vision. We are so proud to have supported this vital industry and hope we can continue to spotlight the huge wealth of industry excellence across the globe!. CATEGORY: BEST...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

Malaysian drone insurance company VStream Revolution is joining DLE to expand its global reach

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia– VStream Revolution is participating as the lates member to Drone Logistics Ecosystem to collaborate and support existing members in risk-assessment and insurance of their activities/operation in the drone delivery industry. They are one of the front-runners in the drone insurance business in Asia with experience in consulting of drone related projects across ASEAN region. AirGo Design and VStream Revolution are currently discussing potential collaboration on the implementation of a risk assessment program for AirGo’s standardised/smart DroneBox™ cargo delivery containers. VStream was invited by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation in Malaysia to contribute to the devastating impact of lethal flash flood in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. They are spearheading the emergency response unit for the flood relief efforts by mobilising our drone team for aerial surveillance and monitoring critical locations for landslides and blocked access to roads and rivers due to blockages, as part of recovery efforts by the authorities.
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

Raytheon UK Chief Executive elected to ADS Board as VP Defence

Jeff Lewis vows to use extensive experience to better represent small business in the defence and aerospace sector while championing diversity and inclusion. London (05 January 2022) Raytheon UK’s Chief Executive & Managing Director, Jeff Lewis, has been elected to the position of Vice President, Defence on the ADS Board following the recent member elections.
BUSINESS
kmmo.com

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE CANCELS 2022 WINGS OVER WHITEMAN AIRSHOW

Whiteman Air Force Base has canceled the Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show, tentatively scheduled for June 2022. A press release says base officials canceled the event due to competing mission priorities. For now, Whiteman Air Force Base will focus its resources on executing nuclear operations and global strike…anytime, anywhere.
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Report: Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC

The Taliban late last year reportedly warned the United States that it will deploy 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., if the Biden administration follows through with a plan to post the same number of soldiers at the U.S. embassy facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban telegraphed the warning to...
MILITARY

