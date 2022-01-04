Boys Basketball | GAMEDAY vs @CHS_Grenadiers

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
Sports analyst Bill Simmons recently spent some time comparing Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Simmons thinks that James hasn’t changed the game of basketball in the way that Curry has. He explained why. “If you’re just talking about the big picture...
On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
After beating number three ranked Purdue on Monday, the Wisconsin Badgers take on an Iowa Hawkeyes team looking for a resume-building win. When: Thursday, January 6th at 9:00 P.M on Fox sports one. Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers look to continue their strong play this season...
The Tremper boys basketball team put together a big offensive second half Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference home game against first-place Racine Case. But the Eagles had plenty of firepower to hold on for the win. After trailing by 16 points at halftime, 39-23, the Trojans erupted for 50...
• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals head into their conference showdown against Gustavus sitting at 5-5 overall, while boasting a 3-3 record in conference play. • LAST ACTION: The Cardinals got a double-double from Raheem Anthony (Chicago, Ill.) — in the first half — and had two other players score in double figures, as Saint Mary’s rolled to a 69-58 win over Crown at the Saint Mary’s Gym.
Maryland Men’s Basketball Interim Head Coach Danny Manning joined Rob Long on Wednesday’s Big Bad Morning Show to discuss his team’s recent loss to Iowa and what they can learn from the defeat with their conference schedule ramping up.
In the night-cap, one loss St. Patrick hosting the Tylertown Chiefs. Nick Krass and company looking for their 17th win in a row. St. Patrick goes into the half trailing 35-32, but finds a way in the second half, 71-63 final score as the Fighting Irish improve to 17-1.
William & Mary values decorum over showmanship even in athletics. Bobby Dwyer is a fine example as Tribe men’s basketball radio analyst, because he knows the game, knows the Tribe and is knowledgeable and respectful of opponents. But even Dwyer got caught up in the excitement of the Tribe’s two last-second, one-point wins to open Colonial Athletic Association play this past week. For him, as ...
There's no Golden Egg on the line, but the rivalry continues on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1) men's basketball will host Mississippi State (10-3, 1-0) in an SEC showdown.
After defeating Arkansas in their SEC opener, Mississippi State's last game against Missouri was postponed due to COVID-19.
...
FALL RIVER — Jeff Caron wasn’t sure coaching was in the cards after he stepped away from one of Dartmouth High School's top positions. He wanted to be a dad and watch his daughter play high school basketball. But after heavy consideration, Caron is right back where he...
UConn will get a double-shot of Butler in a couple of weeks. The Huskies’ home game with Butler, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 1 but canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program, will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
SOUTH BEND - Marissa Shelton spent a lot of time in the offseason in the gym working on her craft.
The Adams senior is now reaping the rewards of that dedication to the sport she loves in her final prep season.
...
MADISON, Wis. — The week just keeps getting better and better for Johnny Davis. Two days after scoring 37 points to lead Wisconsin over #3 Purdue, Davis was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25. The sophomore guard is the first Badger to appear on the list since Ethan Happ in 2019. Frank Kaminsky won the award, which is given annually to the the best player in college basketball, in 2015.
Comments / 0