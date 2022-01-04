ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's oil products export increase

Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Jan. 4—Georgia's oil and oil products exports from January through October 2021 amounted to 21,900 tons, which is an increase of 63.4 percent, compared to 13,400 tons over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office...

www.mdjonline.com

