A veteran local prosecutor is setting his sights on statewide office. Former Sangamon County State’s Attorney and U.S. Attorney John Milhiser has announced that he’s running for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. Milhiser is the second announced GOP candidate for the seat being vacated by Democrat Jesse White. In a campaign announcement, he said if elected Secretary of State, he would work to “end the culture of corruption” in Illinois.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO