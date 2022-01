Premier 15s leaders Bristol Bears suffered a 36-14 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury as the league returned from its winter break.Bristol could be knocked off the top spot if third place Saracens can defeat DMP Durham Sharks on Sunday. It was a difficult match for the Bears as Gloucester came out firing with Sisilia Tuipulotu and World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft scoring.Fortunes began to change for the hosts as they were awarded a penalty try and Aldcroft was sent to the sin bin. They followed it up with a try from Keira Bevan which...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO