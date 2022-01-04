ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker leaves Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has left Anorthosis Famagusta midway through his one-year deal with the Cypriot club. The 34-year-old made 11 appearances and scored one goal for the First Division side...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Baraclough
Person
Kyle Lafferty
The Independent

Where does Women’s Super League stand and what fixtures are on this weekend?

The Women’s Super League returns from its winter break on Friday as the season approaches its halfway mark.Some postponed fixtures due to Covid still have to be played but as things stand Arsenal are in prime position to take the title. The team are still unbeaten and have only dropped two points this season.Chelsea slipped up with their shock defeat to Reading in December as they had already lost to the Gunners this campaign meaning Jonas Eidevall’s side are four points clear. That may not seem like a lot but with only 22 games in a season, the fine margins...
SPORTS
The Independent

Northern Ireland Protocol ‘more beneficial than not’, says entrepreneur

The unique position of Northern Ireland following Brexit has been more beneficial than not for a Co Down make-up entrepreneur.Brendan McDowell, creator of BPerfect Cosmetics, said special loopholes have been positive for his brand.The region has left the EU along with the rest of the UK, but effectively remains within single market rules to avoid the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.Mr McDowell said additional checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain have slowed down their transportation.But he said the positives have outweighed the negatives, with some large US brands choosing to be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Christian Eriksen: I died for five minutes after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen says he “died for five minutes” while representing Denmark in a Euro 2020 group match against Finland.Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before his teammates and medics rushed to help him. He suffered a cardiac arrest but was revived and taken to hospital. The 29-year-old said the outpouring of love from fans blew him away.“It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers,” he told Danish broadcaster DR. “It had an impact on so many people, and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That makes me very happy.“At...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cypriot#The First Division#Sunderland#Italian
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Manchester United’s implosion is not just devastating for the fans… World Cup hopefuls Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are seeing their careers stifled at a club filled with malcontents and deadwood. Something has to change NOW

To observe the implosion at Manchester United this season, you could be forgiven for thinking there are only two factions in a divided dressing-room: the players who want to leave Old Trafford and an equally unhappy bunch who want an opportunity to play. There is another element, of course. One...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

EFL postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg over rising Liverpool Covid cases

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Arsenal has been postponed due to rising Covid cases within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.Since the club initially asked on Tuesday evening for the match to be rearranged there have been more positive tests – including assistant manager Pep Lijnders.The Dutchman  was leading the side in the absence of Klopp, who has been isolating since the weekend, and the latest positive tests forced the closure of the first-team training facility for at least 48 hours.The first leg of the @Carabao_Cup Semi-Final between @Arsenal and @LFC scheduled for Thursday 6 January has been postponed following...
SOCCER
The Independent

In Pictures: Protests, protocol and princes mark Northern Ireland centenary year

Marking its 100th anniversary, Northern Ireland entered 2021 during a lockdown aimed at tackling the second wave of coronavirus.As the year played out, the political divisions remained stark both internally and externally. A new first minister was elected as the DUP worked through three leaders in just three weeks.Meanwhile, tensions with the Westminster government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and proposals for an amnesty for military veterans and ex-paramilitaries involved in Troubles incidents continued to boil over.Church leaders came together to deliver a message of reconciliation at a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Covid-19: Keeping Northern Ireland schools open is priority - McIlveen

Keeping schools open amid rising Covid-19 cases remains a top priority, Northern Ireland Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said. Schools have been advised to reopen with similar Covid-19 mitigations in place as before Christmas. Principals and unions have called for clarity and support from the minister. It comes as the...
WORLD
The Independent

Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Read More Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting socialAshley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answerReturns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
kamcity.com

Nisa Appoints Former Musgrave Exec To Lead Operations In Northern Ireland

Nisa has announced the appointment of Nigel Maxwell to head up its team in Northern Ireland. Maxwell has more than 30 years of experience in grocery retailing, largely in Northern Ireland, as well as the Republic of Ireland and England. Most recently, he held the position of Sales Director for Supervalu and Centra in Northern Ireland, part of the Musgrave group.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Premier League drops twice-weekly PCR testing for players and staff

The Premier League is dropping twice-weekly PCR testing for Covid-19 on all players and staff.From Thursday clubs will continue to conduct daily lateral flow tests (LFTs) on training days but PCR tests will only be taken to confirm a positive lateral flow result.The move away from routine PCR testing is understood to have been made completely independently of the change in the government’s approach to testing and isolation.The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Wednesday that from 11 January an asymptomatic individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on an LFT would no longer need to take a PCR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

The Premier League has the option of rescheduling matches postponed due to Covid-19 during the international break at the end of the month, FIFA has said.Eighteen top-flight games have been called off for Covid-related reasons since last month amid a significant rise in cases, with only three given new dates so far.The international window which runs from January 24 to February 2 will not involve European countries, and had been viewed by the league at the start of the season as an opportunity for any players not called up for international duty elsewhere to take a break.Premier League matches postponed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Past issues dominated Northern Ireland's present in 2021

Northern Ireland's Troubles may have ended officially in 1998 but events stretching back 50 years made many headlines in 2021. They brought the unsettled issue of legacy back on to the stage. The year also saw street disorder and while not on the scale of darker times it was a...
U.K.
Travel Weekly

Northern Ireland joins England and Wales in easing testing measures

Health bosses in Northern Ireland have confirmed that the nation will join England and Wales in easing international travel testing measures for fully-vaccinated arrivals. The Department of Health is to relax rules put in place to prevent the spread of Omicron from this weekend, mirroring prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Burnley confirm new Covid cases among players as well as manager Sean Dyche

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan has revealed there are new coronavirus cases among the players in addition to boss Sean Dyche’s positive test ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.The Clarets on Thursday morning announced Dyche would miss the third-round clash at Turf Moor having tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.Woan subsequently conducted a pre-match press conference, in which he said he believed there were “four new ones” in terms of positive cases within the playing staff.Goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielder Josh Brownhill missed the last two games after positive tests – Woan said Pope had not yet returned...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy