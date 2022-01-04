ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London pre-open: FTSE set for positive start to 2022

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to kick the new year off in the black on Tuesday following an upbeat session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open up around 45 points at 7,430 after the Dow and the S&P both hit record highs...

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further. above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal. Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected,. which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
LIVE MARKETS-Omicron hurting spending, for now

* S&P 500, Nasdaq up slightly, Dow dips; banks surge. * Energy leads S&P sector gainers; materials falls most. * Dollar edges up; crude rallies; gold and bitcoin fall. Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
London pre-open: Stocks seen flat ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a steady open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors pause for breath ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,450. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Expectations...
London open: FTSE little changed as investors eye payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors paused for breath ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. At 0850 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down just 0.1% at 7,445.40. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson...
Rud Pedersen hires Jon Aarons for London opening

Aarons (pictured) - who takes the role of managing partner and group director for strategic development - told PRWeek he “resigned from Sard Verbinnen back in the summer, as we had strategic differences", adding that he "did not want to surrender our independence and be part of [Finsbury parent group] WPP”.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Shares weak on trepidation ahead of US nonfarms

(Alliance News) - The London stock market struggled to find its groove on Friday, in nervous trade ahead of a US jobs report, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to hike interest rates sooner. Elsewhere, eurozone consumer price index figures showed the single currency bloc's inflationary pressure...
Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 06/01/2022

SSE (SSE) was a heavily traded share, with around £6,050.4m (0.348%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 24% of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index were up, and 75% were down; giving a negative view of the day so far. Shares that are having a good day included...
Dr Martens

Dr Martens (UK): Investability Weight ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Dr Martens (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE 250 Index. 11 January...
