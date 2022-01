THE DAILY SCOPE 1/6/22: Keynote addresses by the CEOs of auto companies have been a staple of CES for more than a decade, and that was the case Wednesday at the 2022 edition of the show. Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors, discussed the company’s new and upcoming electric vehicles, as well as some of the company’s high-profile new partnerships. The biggest piece of news to come from the address was the announcement of a pair of high-profile partnerships with FedEx and Walmart. Each company has placed an order to receive GM’s electric BrightDrop vans, with Walmart reserving 5,000 and FedEx agreeing to build on its previous order of 500.

