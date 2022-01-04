ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AT&T and Verizon to delay the deployment of their 5G C-band upgrades for two weeks

By Fey Aniston, Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter lots of pleas and threats for legal actions against the FCC, the agency, as well as top telecom carriers in the US such as Verizon and AT&T, have now reached an agreement alongside the Department of Transportation. Despite the much-celebrated scheduled launch of its C-band spectrum by Verizon,...

Cheddar News

AT&T, Verizon Agree to Delay 5G Rollout After Airlines Raise Safety Concerns

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay activating their 5G services for two weeks after Airlines for America, a lobbying group that represents American, Delta, and other airlines, filed a petition last week with the FCC to stop the deployment of 5G in the U.S. over concerns that the network can interfere with certain systems on airplanes. President Biden spoke out about it, saying it would avoid further delays and cancellations of flights. Light Reading 5G and Mobile Strategies Director Mike Dano joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
protocol.com

AT&T and Verizon called the airline industry’s 5G bluff — until they didn’t

In the latest step of an ongoing saga, AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to further delay the deployment of 5G C-band spectrum following requests from the Federal Aviation Administration. The wireless carriers only agreed to a two-week delay, however, which could still allow them to expand their 5G services before the end of January as planned.
INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

Verizon moves forward with 5G UW expansion despite airline concerns

Verizon’s acquiescence to a request by U.S. transportation officials to delay its midband 5G spectrum rollout hasn’t dampened its enthusiasm for the new technology. The carrier announced today that it expects to use it to bring its 5G Ultra Wideband service to more than 100 million people throughout more than 1,700 cities around the U.S. by the end of January, thanks largely to the soon-to-be-deployed C-band spectrum.
INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

AT&T, Verizon Decline Agencies’ Request to Postpone 5G C-Band Rollout

AT&T and Verizon turned down the request of the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to delay the deployment of a 5G C-band service that is set to occur on Jan. 5, Wednesday, Nextgov reported. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson asked the CEOs of...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Wireless Companies Agree To Delay 5G Service Activation Near Airports

(CBS) — Wireless companies AT&T and Verizon have both agreed to postpone activating 5G service near airports until January 19. The rollout was supposed to start Wednesday, but there are concerns it would interfere with altitude-measuring devices on planes, causing disruptions to travelers nationwide. Flights at Boston’s Logan Airport could have been impacted. AT&T said that at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services.” It’s not the first time there’s been a delay – the new technology was originally scheduled to roll out on December 5. “Nobody has signed anything yet, but at this moment we will be holding in abeyance for this two weeks period as people are working frantically to come to an agreement,” an airline industry official told CBS News. Federal officials are expected to finalize restrictions for 5G infrastructure over the next two weeks. “We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment,” the FAA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
KSN News

AT&T, Verizon delay new 5G service after Buttigieg request

AT&T and Verizon said Monday they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes. The announcement reversed the companies’ decision just a day earlier to reject any postponement in new […]
ECONOMY
telecompetitor.com

With Latest C-Band Delay Resolved, Verizon Has Big 5G Ultra Wideband Expansion Plans

Verizon said today that it plans to have 5G Ultra Wideband service available to 100 million people in more than 1,700 cities nationwide in January. The announcement came on the heels of the news that wireless carriers had reached an agreement with the aviation industry to begin offering 5G service in the C-band on January 19, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

FAA will create exclusion zones for 5G cell towers around 50 airports to prevent signals from interfering with altitude instruments after AT&T and Verizon agreed to two-week rollout delay

After AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two week delay in rolling out new 5G services, the Federal Aviation Administration is working on a plan to create exclusion zones for the powerful cell towers near up to 50 major US airports. At issue is the 3.7 to 3.98 GHz frequency,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Biden Praises AT&T, Verizon 5G Deal

President Joe Biden has praised a deal between AT&T and Verizon that will allow the deployment of new 5G wireless in the next two weeks, saying it had prevented an air traffic safety emergency. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Jan. 4), two wireless companies agreed Monday to delay deploying the network...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

AT&T and Verizon say no to FAA 5G rollout plan

Just like Remote ID the FAA have not managed to get any RF experts in the room when considering the implications of something new. Remote ID has a problem with the z-axis for the operator’s position, it’s not accurate enough for the FAA and cannot be unless your smartphone or tablet has a major GPS update.
INDUSTRY

