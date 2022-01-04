ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

By DAVID McHUGH
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbaId_0dcJEagN00
OPEC Oil Prices FILE - In this April 8, 2020 file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. The 23-member OPEC+ group, led by member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia, meets online to decide production levels from February. Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels per day, sticking with the road map they have followed since August to add back that much oil each month. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day in February, sticking with the road map it has followed since August. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance, led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia, meets online every month to decide production levels for the month ahead.

U.S. oil prices plunged as low as $65 per barrel and stocks slid in late November after the first reports about the ultra-contagious omicron variant. But markets have since calmed down amid evidence that the variant — while more likely to infect people — may cause less severe disease and as data on vehicle traffic and aviation activity shows that, so far, omicron is not sharply reducing demand for fuel, said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

“The impact on actual oil consumption is, so far, very limited," Tonhaugen said. “Now, OPEC seems to be fairly comfortable with staying true to their original plan, which is to use the opportunity every month to decide to bring back this 400,000 barrels per day of production for the coming month."

OPEC+ decided to cautiously raise production at its December meeting that set production for this month and reassured jittery markets by saying the decision could be quickly revisited if it became apparent omicron was having a severe impact. It's a step that Tonhaugen described as "a master stroke" and that might be repeated at Tuesday's meeting.

The production increases are gradually restoring deep reductions made in 2020 as demand for motor and aviation fuel plummeted because of pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions. At times, OPEC+ hasn't moved fast enough in raising production for U.S. President Joe Biden, who has urged producing countries to open the taps wider to combat surging gas prices.

The U.S. and other oil-consuming countries on Nov. 23 announced a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves in an effort to contain rising energy prices that have helped fuel inflation and raised politically sensitive gasoline prices for U.S. drivers. Yet Biden's move is seen as having only a muted effect on prices.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, U.S. crude traded up 0.5%, at $76.49 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude also rose 0.5%, to $79.36 per barrel.

A recent decline in U.S. gasoline prices — which are significantly influenced by the price of crude — has steadied at a national average of $3.28 per gallon, down from about $3.40 in mid-November.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the meeting is Tuesday, not Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Futures Show Tight Supply to Stay Despite Omicron Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Saudis cut oil prices for Asia as supply rises and virus spreads

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia, signaling that extra supplies from OPEC and its partners could loosen the market amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. State-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, reduced February prices for all types of crude that will be shipped to Asia, its main market. It lowered the key Arab Light grade by $1.10 from January to $2.20 a barrel above a regional benchmark.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Ap#Omicron#Rystad Energy
Reuters

Chevron adjusts output at Kazakhstan's TCO oilfields amid unrest

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Production at Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO) continues but there has been a "temporary adjustment to output due to logistics" as a result of protests at the Tengiz field, Chevron said on Thursday. Reporting by Rowena Edwards and Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Crude oil prices extend rally on Kazakh unrest, Libya outages

On Thursday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures had gobbled up more than a 2 per cent in gains with both benchmarks stretching out their New Year rallies, largely driven by an exacerbation of a deadly and countrywide mob unrests in Kazakhstan alongside a supply-crunch in Libya.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

OPEC Output Boost Severely Limited

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries added just 90,000 barrels a day in December. OPEC made only part of its planned production increase last month, with supplies hampered by disruptions in two of the group’s African members. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries added just 90,000 barrels a day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Oil As Omicron Fears Fade

Hedge funds bought oil futures and options contracts at the fastest pace in four months in the final week of 2021. Portfolio managers now appear more bullish on oil prices following November’s Omicron scare. The two major crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, have already fully recovered from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards $81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents, or 0.81%,...
TRAFFIC
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy