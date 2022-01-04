ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli study finds fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold – PM Bennett

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine...

Brazil registers 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 11,850 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 619,209 coronavirus deaths and 22,305,078 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing...
Bennett: Fourth Vaccine Dose Approved for Senior Citizens, Medical Workers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced to reporters in a live broadcast Sunday that the Health Ministry has approved a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine for all Israelis age 60 and above, and for medical workers. “The Omicron wave is here,” he said, warning that it could peak at as...
U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to five months

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it shortened the stipulated time between the primary series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose by a month to at least five months for people aged 18 or above. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;...
Factbox: Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, but the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has put the therapies’ effectiveness into question. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural...
Israel will see 2-4 million Covid infections in current wave: PM

Israel could see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected by coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as testing facilities nationwide buckled. "Data presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here, in Israel, between two to four million citizens in total will be infected during this current wave," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account. A country of just 9.4 million, Israel has seen infections nearly quadruple over the past week compared to the previous one. The health ministry reported 17,518 new infections on Saturday. A lack of testing sites created huge pressure on the existent ones, causing the government to revise its testing policy and as of Friday designate the PCR tests, the most accurate, only for people at risk and over 60.
Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
France reports 328,214 new coronavirus cases

PARIS (Reuters) – France on Friday registered 328,214 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, around 70,000 more than on the previous day but still slightly below the historic record of 332,252 new cases reached on Wednesday, official data showed. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)
Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
Djokovic faces a third day in Australian migrant detention in COVID vaccine furore

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic began a third day in Australian immigration detention on Saturday, joined by Czech women’s player Renata Voracova as a blame game between Australian authorities over handling of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions gathered steam. The Serbian superstar, a vocal opponent of...
