DETROIT -- Parent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning - at least temporarily - to virtual learning in three short words: 'œI hate it.'. Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit district this week joined a growing number of others in moving classes online after the winter break. The shift involving 50,000 students once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children.

DETROIT, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO