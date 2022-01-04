ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Machine Learning IDs Predictors of Treatment Response in RA

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Machine learning (ML) integrating clinical and genomic data can be used to predict methotrexate treatment response in early rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Dec. 13 in Arthritis Care & Research. Elena Myasoedova, M.D., Ph.D., from the Mayo...

www.physiciansweekly.com

