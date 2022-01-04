Machine Learning IDs Predictors of Treatment Response in RA

With the aid of WordCloud along with pre-processing steps, discover hidden insights and patterns in the text data along with predicting the difficulty. We see that text data is ubiquitous in nature. There is a lot of text present in different forms such as posts, books, articles, and blogs. What is more interesting is the fact that there is a subset of Artificial Intelligence called Natural Language Processing (NLP) that would convert text into a form that could be used for machine learning. I know that sounds a lot but getting to know the details and the proper implementation of machine learning algorithms could ensure that one learns the important tools in the process.

