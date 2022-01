I've always been rather partial to a Citroën. I like quirkiness, you see, and there are few manufacturers that provide quirks as quintessentially off-the-wall as the company that André Citroën built. The DS is, of course, the poster boy (or girl, it being the goddess), even if the SM is for many at the top of the wow tree. I wouldn't disagree. I've also fawned over Traction Avants, even though vintage isn't usually my bag, and any passing CX never fails to get me gawping. It's perhaps the Citroen that came closest to the spirit of the DS, with a wonderful 80s twist.

