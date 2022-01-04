Venu 2 Plus review: Garmin moves closer to a true smartwatch

Smartwatches don’t have to look like the Apple Watch, with smooth, rounded edges and few to no physical controls. Fossil’s Gen 6 watch packs loads of communication, entertainment, and fitness functionality into an attractive round case with a physical crown, two buttons, and a classically nubbled bezel. While the watch comes in a number of designs, we tested the $329 model made in conjunction with Razer, which looks and feels just as stylish as Fossil's other offerings, but gives it an edge for certain PC gaming fans with a Razer-green strap and a few exclusive watch faces. It's also limited to 1,337 units, for even more weird gamer cred. The watch is powered by Wear OS, which is both a strength and weakness: Google’s smartwatch platform is powerful, but uneven and often awkward to use. Ultimately, Samsung's One UI tweaks to the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch4 make it a stronger choice for Android users, while the Apple Watch Series 7 remains our top pick overall.

