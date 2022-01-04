Sticker shock at the butcher counter: 'My kids will eat bologna'

A recent visit to a local grocery story set Marc Cox's eyeballs spinning after he noticed a big price hike at the butcher counter.

"You know how much London Broil roast beef was yesterday at Schnucks?" asked Cox, "$16.99 a pound!"

The butcher counter offered the beef to him at the price before the increase was scheduled to go into effect at $14.99, but Cox wasn't convinced.

"My kids will eat bologna before I'll pay $14.99 for roast beef," says Cox.

President Joe Biden addressed the cost of beef in a meeting at the White House on Monday pointing out that a small number of companies control a large portion of the meat production in the United States.

