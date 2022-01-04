ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Pulev-Dos Santos, Dawson-Belfort set for Triad fights

fightnews.com
 5 days ago

Triller Fight Club has announced that Triad Combat II will take place at the end of February and be headlined by a nine-round heavyweight clash between former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev...

fightnews.com

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hypebeast.com

Floyd Mayweather Announces His Next Fight Will Take Place on a Helipad Above Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel

Floyd Mayweather recently returned to the headlines after announcing that he will once again be coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight in Dubai next month. Earlier this week, the retired boxer told reporters he will be returning to the ring to fight atop a helipad at Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. Reports have indicated that he is looking to fight YouTuber Reshad “Money Kicks” Belhasa at the February 20th exhibit fight. While there is currently no opponent confirmed, Mayweather shared, “February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see.” Mirror also received a quote from the boxer regarding Money Kicks, “I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]…Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.”
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Radek Roušal’s Debut Halted Over Nazi Tattoos

One MMA fighter will not be competing for an organization due to some controversial tattoos. Radek Roušal was scheduled to make his pro debut for Oktagon, a Czech promotion. That plan has gone awry as promotional officials discovered that Rousal has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler on his right hand among other neo-nazi tattoos.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Ciryl Gane acknowledges Francis Ngannou, ‘I’ve never seen anyone as powerful’

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou will battle in just over two weeks time at UFC 270 from Anaheim, Calif., and the victor will be crowned the undisputed UFC Heavyweight champion. Appropriately, the anticipation has really started building quickly as the days until the event dwindle, but a great deal of the drama revolves around Ngannou and ex-coach Fernand Lopez, rather than “The Predator’s” actual opponent.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen claps back at ‘stupid’ Paddy Pimblett

Chael Sonnen has not taken kindly to UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett accusing him of ‘clickbait.’. The Brit was strongly rumoured to be fighting Donald Cerrone but ‘the Baddy’ appeared on Michael Bisping’s podcast where he denied the fight was happening and accused Sonnen of stirring the pot for clicks.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul shows off skills during ‘1st day training kicks’

Jake Paul is doing his absolute best to take over the world of boxing, but the social media sensation is also eyeing down an eventual move to MMA. While Paul has really only fought aging MMA fighters on the decline he has shined in each boxing appearance to date. This includes his recent knockout destruction over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. If you haven’t seen it you’re truly missing out.
COMBAT SPORTS

