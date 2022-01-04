Emerald Holding (EEX) Acquires MJBiz

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark Tercek, as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., as President and Chief Executive Officer, formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $220,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "EMLDU" and will begin trading on December 16, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “EMLD” and “EMLDW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

