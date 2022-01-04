ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Holding (EEX) Acquires MJBiz

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MJBiz, the leading event producer and content platform serving the wide range...

StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ...
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
StreetInsider.com

TopBuild (BLD) Acquires Insulating Products

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry, has acquired Insulating Products, Inc., a residential and light commercial insulation distribution company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas with additional facilities in Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Wichita. Insulating Products was founded in 2003 and generated approximately $11 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
MarketWatch

Emerald Holding buys cannabis events company MJBiz

Trade show producer Emerald Holding Inc. has completed a $120 million acquisition of cannabis events and media company MJBiz, the company said on Tuesday. MJBiz runs MJBizCon, a trade show in Las Vegas that drew 27,000 people in October. MJBiz generated $13.7 million in Ebitda and revenue of $27 million in 2021. It also owns media brands MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily and MJBiz Magazine. Emerald Holding Inc. Emerald Holding, which is backed by institutional investor Onex Corp. that produces more than 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. Shares of Emerald Holding are down 19.6% in the last 12 months.
StreetInsider.com

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Acquires Higi

Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced the closing on December 31, 2021 of its acquisition of Higi SH Holdings Inc. ("Higi") -- a consumer health engagement company​. Combining Babylon's highly-scalable technology platform with Higi's remote monitoring capabilities -- via its Smart Health Stations conveniently located within 5 miles of 73% of the U.S. population, at-home connected devices, and 50-state clinical network -- will help Babylon in its mission of reengineering every touch point in the healthcare continuum. The combined company will provide a more holistic, end-to-end solution to meet the needs of payers, providers and retailers on the front lines of care delivery.
StreetInsider.com

SmartRent (SMRT) Acquires iQuue

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the "Company" or "SmartRent"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders, and residents, today announced that it has acquired iQuue, LLC, ("iQuue") an open-architecture smart apartment company with over 22,000 installed and committed units throughout the east coast. The acquisition provides SmartRent incremental exposure in the new-build multifamily market and expands SmartRent's presence in the southeast by adding nineteen new customers who own or control approximately 100,000 units.
cepro.com

Cannabis Event and Content Platform MJBiz Acquired by Emerald

CE Pro‘s parent company Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of cannabis event and content platform MJBiz. MJBiz is currently the leading event producer and content platform serving the wide range of companies operating in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, which has become a thriving market for security integrators over the past 10 years.
StreetInsider.com

Scienjoy Holding (SJ) Acquires Hongle.tv for $43.8M, Expands NFT Business Scope

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced that it has entered into an equity acquisition framework agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% equity interest in Beijing Weiliantong Tech Co., Ltd ("Weiliantong"), which holds Hongle.tv, and 100% equity interest in Golden Shield Enterprises Limited ("Golden Shield"), which holds the NFT business for a total consideration of RMB280 million (approximately US$43.8 million). The objective of the Agreement is to support the Company's strategic growth initiative of acquiring the top-tier online live streaming platform Hongle.tv and expanding NFT business scope.
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
StreetInsider.com

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Acquires Capital Seaboard

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of CGC Holdings, Inc., dba "Capital Seaboard", based in Jessup, Maryland. Since its inception, Capital Seaboard has provided the finest produce and seafood to the Mid-Atlantic.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS

Filed pursuant to Rule 497(k) ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS, INC. Artisan Global Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") SUPPLEMENT DATED 7 JANUARY 2022. TO THE FUND'S SUMMARY PROSPECTUS. CURRENT...
StreetInsider.com

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark Tercek, as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., as President and Chief Executive Officer, formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $220,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "EMLDU" and will begin trading on December 16, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "EMLD" and "EMLDW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Endeavor Group Holdings, For: Jan 05 Filed by: Endeavor Executive II Holdco, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Curaleaf (CURLF) to Acquire Bloom Dispensaries for $211M

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bloom Dispensaries, a vertically integrated, single state cannabis operator in Arizona in an all cash transaction valued at approximately US$211 million. The Transaction is expected to close in January 2022, subject to customary approvals and conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Advantage Solutions Inc. For: Jan 06 Filed by: Griffin Jill L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

City Holding Co (CHCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.4% to $0.60; 3% Yield

City Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 3.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.58. The dividend will be payable...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRST MERCHANTS CORP For: Jan 06 Filed by: FLUHLER STEPHAN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
