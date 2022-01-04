Inside Amazon’s Graviton3 Arm Server Processor

Razer has unveiled its updated Blade gaming laptop lineup over at CES 2022. Mostly retaining their predecessors’ design, the Blades receive small updates to their form factor, with slightly larger keys and a thinner hinge that creates better ventilation for the machine. As you’d expect, the bulk of the changes come in the internals: all three laptops can now carry DDR5 RAM for the first time ever, and you’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA‘s RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti GPU, marking a significant jump from previous iterations. The latter alone is capable of running games at 1440p at 100 frames per second, according to Razer, and the former boasts even higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX card.

