ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Grid Metals Corp. Provides Update on CAD $6.3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corp

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / GRID METALS CORP. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB: MSMGF) ( "Grid " or the "Company") today announced it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the private placement financing,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, Outback Goldfields, Baseload Energy Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Nextech AR, Outback Goldfields, Baseload Energy Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals discussing their latest press releases.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Millennial Provides Update Regarding Lithium Americas Arrangement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - Millennial Lithium Corp.(TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") and warrantholders (the "Warrantholders", and, together with the Shareholders, the "Voting Securityholders") held earlier today (the "Meeting") the Voting Securityholders voted in favour of the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Arrangement").
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “WTMAU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WTMA” and “WTMAR,” respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is pleased to provide a corporate update on initiatives that were undertaken by the Company in 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Dunbar
StreetInsider.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Director's Remuneration Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that certain Eligible Directors have requested that their respective director's remuneration for the calendar year 2021 be paid in Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and accordingly, the Company has granted 40,713 DSUs in connection with Directors Remuneration for Q4.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Albemarle Corp, Lithium Americas, Livent Corp and Piedmont Lithium

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Albemarle Corp. ALB, Lithium Americas Corp. LAC, Livent Corp. LTHM and Piedmont Lithium Ltd. PLL.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Endeavor Group Holdings, For: Jan 05 Filed by: Endeavor Executive II Holdco, LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cad#Royalties#Chemical Engineers#Grid Metals Corp#Streetinsider Premium#Msmgf#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Lithium Royalty Corp#Lrc#Company#The Mayville Property#The Campus Creek Property
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Mirati Therapeutics, For: Jan 07 Filed by: Hickey Benjamin

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents shares sold by the Company to satisfy the tax withholding obligation associated with the vesting of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Advantage Solutions Inc. For: Jan 06 Filed by: Griffin Jill L

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Methode Electronics (MEI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MetaLaunch ($ASVA) Announces $3 Million Fund to Boost Metaverse and Gaming Projects

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bengaluru, Karnataka--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2022) - MetaLaunch is thrilled to announce a $3M fund for the emerging metaverse and gaming industries. The world's first multi-chain metaverse launchpad and accelerator, Metalaunch...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Sima Lithium Corp. (SGML) at Buy

BofA Securities initiates coverage on Sima Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: SGML) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Invacare (IVC) Explores Potential Sale - Source

Invacare (NYSE: IVC) is exploring a potential sale of the company and has received a preliminary bid that values the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Ball Corp (BLL) to Neutral

Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari downgraded Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $105. The analyst comments "We expect BLL will guide to exceed its 10-15%+ annual EPS growth target (vs. cons. +19% Y/Y) & capex of ~$1.4B. We forecast total company bev can vols +6.7% Y/Y with +MSD vol growth in EMEA & NA along with +low-DD vol growth in South America. We are modestly higher than cons. for ’22 EPS (Citi $4.24 vs. cons. $4.07) despite being roughly in-line on EBITDA as we forecast ~$1.75B in repurchases, consistent with BLL’s plans to return ~$2B to shareholders in ’22. Bev can leaders BLL & CCK are trading at a - 1.9x discount on NTM EBITDA to beverage customers (ABI, CARL, KO, MNST, PEP, SAM & TAP), a significant narrowing of the historic discount vs. 10-year (-4.6x) & 5-year averages (-4.0x). The canmakers are now trading at a +1.9x premium to beer customers vs. the 5-year avg. discount of -0.9x. Canmakers are further trading at a -6.2x discount vs. CSD customers compared the 5-year avg. discount of -5.6x. We attribute the delta in beer vs. CSD to share losses amongst mass beer companies, while major CSD producers continue to innovate (seltzer, energy, etc.). While narrowing the valuation gap with key customers makes sense given share gains in bev cans & recent preference for at-home consumption, we think further multiple expansion may be somewhat capped by rising rates, as well as the potential impact of new market entrants, decelerating growth for categories like hard seltzer & potential share stabilization as off-premise consumption continues to recover. Accordingly, we’re moving from Buy to Neutral on BLL with a $105 TP."
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy