Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Receives Grant from Michael J. Fox Foundation to Support Development of Sigma-2 Receptor Modulator for Parkinson’s Disease

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat age-related degenerative diseases, today announced that the company has been awarded a Therapeutic Pipeline Program Grant from The Michael J....

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

MJFF Grant Supports Work Into Potential of Sigma-2 Receptors

Cognition Therapeutics has received a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s Research to support preclinical work into two potential sigma-2 receptor modulators for Parkinson’s disease. The Therapeutic Pipeline Program Grant award, whose amount and duration were not specified, will help to fund studies of...
Michael J. Fox
Knowridge Science Report

Does milk trigger Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, degenerative brain disease that causes trembling, stiffness, slowness of movement and a loss of fine motor control. While symptoms vary from person to person, the most well-known symptom is a tremor. People with Parkinson’s disease may also experience slowness of movement, stiffness, a loss...
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Announce Funding Agreements Totaling up to $450 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that Cytokinetics has secured long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In addition, Cytokinetics sold to Royalty Pharma royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten.
AFP

Women's periods may be slightly late after Covid vaccine: study

Women vaccinated against Covid-19 saw a slight delay in their period of almost a day compared to those who were unvaccinated, a US government-funded study said Thursday. - Immune response to vaccine - On average, the first vaccine dose was associated with a 0.64-day increase in cycle length and the second dose with a 0.79-day increase, when comparing the vaccinated to unvaccinated group.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed pursuant to Rule 497(k) ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS, INC. Artisan Global Discovery Fund (the “Fund”) SUPPLEMENT DATED 7 JANUARY 2022. TO THE FUND’S SUMMARY PROSPECTUS. CURRENT...
