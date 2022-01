News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) announced that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on an aggregate of 50,000 common shares (or 500 call option contracts) of the Company for total consideration of $225,000. The call option contracts have a strike price of $10.00 and an expiration of January 2023.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO